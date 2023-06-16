Get a MacBook Air for $850 with this Amazon deal
Save $150 on Apple's M1 MacBook Air and get into macOS for less.
Looking for a student laptop? There are few better options than a MacBook Air, especially with this discount.
We're always on the lookout for the best student laptop deals, and while Apple MacBooks feature prominently in our list of the best student laptop options, they are pricey.
Thankfully, Amazon has reduced the price of the M1 MacBook Air down to just $849 - $150 off of the MSRP. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we awarded it a 4-star rating for its internal makeover and improved power.
MacBook Air M1
Was:
$999.99
Now: $849 at Amazon
Overview: This 2020 MacBook Air may lack the lineup's new design, but it's still well worth a look for students that need a portable laptop with plenty to offer.
Key features: 13-inch Retina display, M1 chip, fantastic battery life
Product launched: November 2020
Price history: Before today's deal, we have seen this machine drop even further to $799, but the current price remains a great one.
Price comparison: Amazon: $849 | Walmart: $849 | Best Buy: $999.99
Reviews consensus: The M1 MacBook Air may look like the prior Intel version, but it offers huge performance gains from Apple Silicon and excellent battery life in a more classic build. It does suffer from a poor webcam, but other than that it's a very solid machine that marks a great way to get into macOS.
Live Science: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Featured in guides: Best MacBooks for students, best laptops for students, best laptops for coding
Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop for a multitude of tasks. You are new to the Apple ecosystem, or just want a very portable machine.
Don't buy it if: You want a good webcam - the option here taps out at 720p, or you want the latest model which offers a better display, webcam, and more.
