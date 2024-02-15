$3,000+ for a VR headset? No chance, grab the Meta Quest 2 for less than $250 at Walmart right now
Save over $50 on Meta's last-generation headset and jump into VR.
You don't often see deals on the Meta Quest 2, but in Walmart's latest round of savings the retailer is trimming $52.03 off the price of the VR headset.
Although there are newer headsets out there — the Meta Quest 3 was released in 2023, while the eyewateringly-expensive Apple Vision Pro came out in January — the Meta Quest 2 remains an excellent way to jump into VR on a budget.
And that budget is even more appealing now, thanks to the weirdly specific saving of $52.03 off the MSRP at Walmart (those extra 3 cents make all the difference), bringing the Meta Quest 2 under $250.
Meta Quest 2:
Was $299.99, now $247.96 on Walmart
The Meta Quest 2 has more than $50 off, and comes with two controllers in the box.
While the Meta Quest 3 improves the resolution of the lenses, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is still a visual treat for the eyes.
Considering how many apps and games are available on the Meta Store, you'll appreciate the 128GB storage, and the Quest 2 has a surprising bonus if you have a PC, too. You can hook it up to your computer to run Steam VR games like Half-Life: Alyx, which would otherwise be too much for the headset's built-in GPU to handle.
In our Meta Quest 2 review, we awarded it a four-and-a-half-star rating and said: "Meta Quest 2 is a full VR ecosystem in a box for $399/£399 [price at time of publication], making it an attractive proposition for VR newcomers while still offering desirable features for experienced users."
Considering the discount here, that recommendation goes even further.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
