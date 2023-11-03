This MacBook Pro great for coding has a whopping $750 off

Get a huge discount on a powerful MacBook Pro at B&H Photo with this 'Holiday Head Start' deal.

Apple's latest event revealed a host of new Mac models with the M3 family of chips, and that's led to retailers discounter older M-series Macs. That's great news for anyone looking to upgrade their old Intel Mac, or pick up their first Apple computer — particularly for coding tasks.

The M1 Pro MacBook Pro is two years old, but it's still a phenomenal machine — in fact, I'm writing this article on one as we speak.

Better still, B&H Photo is offering a configuration with double the base storage and a huge 16-inch display for just $1,949. That's a discount of $750 off of the MSRP.

Key features: 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M1 Pro chip, great battery life

Product launched: November 2021

Price history: It's tricky to compare because of the various versions of the MacBook Pro and configurations, but this is a steep discount. In fact, it's cheaper than buying a refurbished unit at Best Buy.

Price comparison: B&H Photo: $1,949 | Best Buy: $1,979.99

Reviews consensus: The MacBook Pro M1 Pro's design is so good, Apple is still using it two years on. There's a 1080p webcam, an excellent keyboard, and a best-in-class trackpad to cover off the laptop basics, but the M1 Pro chip crushes day-to-day tasks and heavier workloads like video edits and coding, too — all without breaking a sweat and triggering the fans. The 16-inch model also has the advantage of having a better speaker setup than the 14-inch version.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | LiveScience: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Macbook for students, Best laptops for students

Buy it if: You want the power of a desktop you can carry in a backpack. You need an HDMI port and want a large display for multitasking.

Don't buy it if: You want a newer chip, like the M2 or M3 versions. You want a more portable machine — consider a MacBook Air or 14-inch MacBook Pro if so.