This MacBook Pro great for coding has a whopping $750 off
B&H Photo has a huge price drop for anyone looking for a MacBook.
Get a huge discount on a powerful MacBook Pro at B&H Photo with this 'Holiday Head Start' deal.
Apple's latest event revealed a host of new Mac models with the M3 family of chips, and that's led to retailers discounter older M-series Macs. That's great news for anyone looking to upgrade their old Intel Mac, or pick up their first Apple computer — particularly for coding tasks.
The M1 Pro MacBook Pro is two years old, but it's still a phenomenal machine — in fact, I'm writing this article on one as we speak.
Better still, B&H Photo is offering a configuration with double the base storage and a huge 16-inch display for just $1,949. That's a discount of $750 off of the MSRP.
MacBook Pro M1 Pro
Was:
$2,699
Now: $1,949 at B&H Photo
Overview: Get desktop-class performance on the go with this MacBook Pro deal.
Key features: 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M1 Pro chip, great battery life
Product launched: November 2021
Price history: It's tricky to compare because of the various versions of the MacBook Pro and configurations, but this is a steep discount. In fact, it's cheaper than buying a refurbished unit at Best Buy.
Price comparison: B&H Photo: $1,949 | Best Buy: $1,979.99
Reviews consensus: The MacBook Pro M1 Pro's design is so good, Apple is still using it two years on. There's a 1080p webcam, an excellent keyboard, and a best-in-class trackpad to cover off the laptop basics, but the M1 Pro chip crushes day-to-day tasks and heavier workloads like video edits and coding, too — all without breaking a sweat and triggering the fans. The 16-inch model also has the advantage of having a better speaker setup than the 14-inch version.
TechRadar: ★★★★★ | LiveScience: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
Featured in guides: Best Macbook for students, Best laptops for students
Buy it if: You want the power of a desktop you can carry in a backpack. You need an HDMI port and want a large display for multitasking.
Don't buy it if: You want a newer chip, like the M2 or M3 versions. You want a more portable machine — consider a MacBook Air or 14-inch MacBook Pro if so.
Live Science newsletter
Stay up to date on the latest science news by signing up for our Essentials newsletter.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
Most Popular
By Sascha Pare
By Elise Poore