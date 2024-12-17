The Canon 10x32 IS are some of the best image-stabilized binoculars we have ever tested and are currently available with a $324 saving in this deal

These fantastic Canon 10x32 IS binoculars come equipped with image stabilization, which if you haven't used it before, is a real game-changing feature when it comes to tracking moving objects. That makes these binoculars ideal for viewing wildlife, birdwatching, plane spotting, and watching sports. Such tech doesn't come cheap, however, the Canon 10x32 IS binoculars are currently reduced by $324 in this deal.

Buy the Canon 10x32 Image Stabilizing binoculars for $775 right now at Amazon.

If you're looking for a superb Christmas gift for someone special, or maybe just for yourself, you can't go wrong with these excellent binoculars. We gave them 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Canon 10x32 IS binocular review and were hugely impressed with their optical clarity as well as the image stabilization aspect.

Image 1 of 4 The binoculars come with lens caps and a carry bag. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The image stabilization comes into its own when tracking moving objects. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The powered lenses automatically stop draining the batteries when the binoculars are vertical. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Using the buttons to switch between IS modes can be a little fiddly. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The 10x magnification Canon 10x32 IS gives a wide field of view. The binoculars also function extremely well in low light so they can be used for viewing the night sky. 32mm objective lenses with Canon's Super Spectra coating keep views as bright as possible. The coating noticeably reduces flare, glare and ghosting which boosts the clarity of the lenses.

Field-flattener lenses in the Porro-prism design prevent optical distortion. Impressively sharp views edge-to-edge make tracking moving subjects as easy as it gets.

The stabilization tech is the most impressive aspect of these binoculars though. General and powered image stabilization options give steady views when tracking fast-moving subjects, such as birds in flight), as well as keeping things steady when the view is fixed in one place. A helpful auto shut-off feature prevents the two AA batteries the binoculars require from running down unnecessarily.

Green rubber armor protects the binoculars against bumps and knocks as well as improving hand grip. The stabilization technology means the binoculars feel a little chunkier than you might expect and adds a little weight too. The Canon 10x32 IS is still impressively compact given what it offers though.

Key features: Two-button user interface, central focusing wheel, fold-down rubber eyecups, lens-shift image stabilization, field-flattener lens system, general and powered IS modes, requires two AA batteries, 1.7 lb (0.77 kg) overall weight.

Product launched: August 2017.

Price history: The current $775 deal price is the cheapest the binoculars have been since May 2020. Outside of the current deal, over the past three years, the lowest price for the Canon 10x32 IS has been $899.

Price comparison: Amazon: $755 | B&H Photo: $999 | Canon: $999

Reviews consensus: We awarded the Canon 10x32 IS binoculars 4.5 stars in our review, praising it for its impressive image stabilization, excellent image quality and rugged build. The 10x32 IS doesn't quite get a place in our best binoculars guide, as the best image-stabilized category has been filled by its more powerful and pricier stablemate, the Canon 10x42L IS WP.

✅ Buy it if: You want a feature-packed, easy-to-operate pair of binoculars with crisp image quality and game-changing image stabilization.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a more affordable pair of field binoculars. If that's the case, we'd recommend the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 — which is almost a quarter of the price of this Canon model with a 26% saving at the time of writing.

