Spare some expense on Lego Jurassic World sets - perfect holiday gifts for dino-obsessed kids

Save on these LEGO Jurassic World Dominion sets at Walmart and get more blocky dinosaurs for less.

Jurassic World Dominion hit cinemas earlier in 2022, but the fun doesn’t stop there thanks to LEGO sets based on the franchise’s final movie (for now). Whether you’ve been a fan of the series since we first stepped onto that iconic island, or you’re introducing a new generation of dino-lovers to the world’s worst scientific security protocols, Jurassic World Dominion LEGO is a great way to continue the adventure.

Thankfully, Walmart has slashed the prices of three sets based on the blockbuster movie, with up to $20 off of Lego Jurassic World kits (opens in new tab) featuring scenes from it.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T-Rex & Atrociraptor Breakout - was $99.99 , now $79.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This LEGO Jurassic World Dominion set features minifigs, a vehicle, a market, and, of course, dinosaurs.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Triceratops Dinosaur Ambush - was $44.99 , now $35.98 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This LEGO set features two vehicles, four minifigs, accessories, and a very angry-looking triceratops.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport - was $44.99 , now $35 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This LEGO Jurassic World Dominion set features minifigs, a vehicle, a set, and, of course, dinosaurs.

The LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T-Rex & Atrociraptor Breakout (opens in new tab) scene features minifigs of Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Rainn Delacourt, and Soyona Santos, as well as a buildable market scene, transport truck, and the Atrociraptor and T-Rex figures. In fact, the T-Rex is more than 4 inches tall. The T-Rex enclosure in the market can be broken open, and the truck can carry the Atrociraptor, too. You can save $20, too!

The LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Triceratops Dinosaur Ambush (opens in new tab) scene set offers plenty to create fun-filled play sessions, with Claire Dearing, Franklin Webb, and two security guards included in minifig form, as well as a buildable escape buggy and pickup truck. The included triceratops is poseable, too, allowing for additional play possibilities.

The 279-piece Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport LEGO (opens in new tab) set is down to $35 from $44.99 and features the legendary Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler, as well as a guard, a jeep with a detachable trailer and a pair of dinosaurs.