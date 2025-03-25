We rate these as some of the best solar binoculars around — order them now just in time for the partial eclipse on March 29 and save 33%
Be ready to view the partial solar eclipse March 29 for under $60 with this special solar binoculars deal at Amazon as part of their spring sale.
The March 29 partial solar eclipse is just days away now, and while viewing an eclipse with solar safe glasses is a great budget option that will protect your eyes, you might want something a little more robust to take a closer look at the sun, and the best solar binoculars are a perfect way to do just that.
We rated Celestron's EclipSmart 10x42 Solar Binoculars as one of the best pairs of binoculars for safe solar observing at their usual price of $87.95. Right now, they are even better value as you can pick them up with a $29 saving in this binoculars deal — so a terrific buy for viewing the partial solar eclipse on March 29.
Buy the Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 Solar Binoculars for just $58.95 at Amazon.
Save 33% on this excellent pair of binoculars that offer excellent protection from the sun's rays while also offering 10x magnification in a design that's lightweight and slimline with an overall weight of just 24 oz — so perfect for on-the-move sungazing.
Read our full Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 solar binoculars review.
The Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 Solar is a great pair of binoculars for anyone new to sungazing and wanting to get great views of the partial eclipse without shelling out too much. As the name suggests, these are great binoculars for safe observation of the sun and feature Celestron Solar Safe filter technology – which conforms to the ISO international safety standard for filters for direct viewing of the Sun, as we mentioned in our full Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 review.
At full price, the Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 Solar is excellent value, but with 33% off the usual price in this deal, it's hard to beat. The build quality on these binoculars is good too, constructed from a lightweight aluminum frame with a weather-resistant rubber finish that enhances grip and provides protection. There's also a Celestron Limited Lifetime US Warranty.
Key features: Easy to use, solar-safe tech that meets ISO 12312-2:2015, Lightweight design,
Price history: These binoculars have been as low as $42, but that was in 2018 and this is the lowest price we've seen this year. With only a few days until the partial solar eclipse, we think this is a great time to buy them.
Reviews consensus: These sun-safe binoculars are easy to get started with, making them a great choice for beginners — especially at this price. Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive on the Celestron EclipSmart, and they get an aggregate score of 4.1 out of 5 from almost 300 ratings, with 63% of reviewers giving the binoculars top marks.
Live Science: ★★★★½ Space: ★★★★
Buy them if: You want binoculars, something more substantial than a pair of solar glasses, but don't want to spend too much.
Don't buy them if: You're an experienced sungazer and want something with larger objective lenses and greater magnification. The EclipSmart 12x50 Solar Binoculars would be a great choice for that.
Paul is a deals writer for Live Science and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. A keen hiker and mountaineer he has written and published his own book – Mountaineering in the Scottish Highlands and founded Proper Adventure magazine. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events or on a mountain summit.
