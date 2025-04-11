Get a closer look at wildlife for less: This huge $60 saving on the Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT binoculars — now down to their lowest-ever price at Adorama
This better-than-half-price deal is the cheapest we've seen on these rated for ease of use and versatile performance binoculars.
The Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT binoculars are one of the most popular binoculars around with over 1,000 reviews on Amazon. They are highly rated as some of the best binoculars for birdwatching, observing wildlife and distant landscapes.
Right now, you can pick up these Bushnell binoculars for just $45.97 — which is $60 saving of the MRSP of $105.97, and an excellent binocular deal.
The Bushnell's with this better-than-half-price reduction will provide an excellent value pair of binoculars for both casual and more experienced binocular users. We think these make a great addition to any outdoor adventurer's kit — so don't miss out on this fantastic deal.
Save 57% on the Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT binoculars, featuring 10x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, which will deliver bright and clear images. Ideal for outdoor adventures, viewing distant wildlife and landscapes.
At full price, the Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT binoculars are excellent value, but with 57% off the usual price they are hard to beat, if you're looking for a versatile pair of solidly built binoculars. They also have quality optics with anti-reflective coating and a wide 6.2-degree angle of view through their roof prism design, giving an expansive field of vision. Waterproof and fog-proof technology means they are ideal for all weather conditions, and their Dura-Grip rubber armor and soft-touch thumb grips for secure and comfortable handling.
Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, high-quality BaK-4 prisms with anti-reflective coating, 6.2-degree angle of view, waterproof and fog-proof.
Price history: With a launch price of $149.99 the price has dipped over time and sat around the $79.99 mark, only dipping for sale events. However, the current $45.97 price is the lowest price we've seen.
Reviews consensus: While we haven't reviewed the Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT binoculars, 83% of Amazon users gave them 5 out of 5 stars, and an overall average score of 4.7 out of 5. They strike a perfect balance of being lightweight but still durable, providing excellent clarity for birdwatching, and other outdoor activities, which makes them fantastic value for money.
Buy if: You want a good pair of binoculars that won't break the bank and can be used for a number of applications.
Don't buy if: You have a larger budget to spend and are looking for binoculars that are difficult to find any flaws in — the Nikon Monarch HG are our best recommended overall binoculars, but come with a whopping price tag.
