Black Friday deal drops Sony's running earbuds to their lowest ever price

Right now you can save a fortune on a range of tech, health and fitness products in the Black Friday sales, including the Sony WF-C500 running earbuds for under $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The best running headphones (opens in new tab) don't come cheap, so if you know someone who would love a new set of buds (or fancy treating yourself) why not pick up this great deal and make their Holiday fitness routine a bit more musical?

The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds hold up to 10 hours of battery life (or up to 20 hours in the charging case), which provides ample opportunity to tune in to your favourite music or podcasts. One of our team has worn these buds for marathons and half marathons, and has never been left short-changed. They're splash- and sweat-proof, and have an ergonomic surface design that conforms to most ear shapes.

Even better, you can fine-tune your sound using the Sony Headphones Connect app. Whether you're looking to get your head down during a session on one of the best treadmills, or keep one ear on the world around you, you can find a level that's right for you.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C5000 wireless earbuds | Was $99.99 Now $58.00 (opens in new tab) You can save almost $42 on these wireless earbuds from Sony. They conform comfortably to most ear shapes, hold 10 hours of battery life (or 20 with the charging case) and you can tailor sound to your personal preferences.

If you've been looking for a new set of headphones to spur you on during your training, then Sony has currently got some fantastic deals on a number of its wireless earbuds.

However, we think this deal on the WF-C500 in particular is worth snapping up —especially since they currently cost less than $60. While they're not completely noise cancelling like the Sony WF-1000XM4 (now $178.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)), the sound level is very impressive, and we find they pretty much drown out most of the world around you. However, a neat feature is that you can listen with just one earbud. We think this is a great safety tip, especially if you're a female runner who is heading out in the early or late hours for a jog.

For more fitness offers, check out our Black Friday deals live blog.

(Image credit: Getty)

Why buy wireless earbuds in the Black Friday sale? The Black Friday sale runs from November 25-28 this year, when the event becomes known as Cyber Monday. It might seem like a no brainer to grab exercise tech deals while you can, as the cost of living continues to increase. This slashing of prices just before the festive season can help you save money on bigger ticket items too. So, if you're in the market for some fantastic new wireless earbuds, or known someone who'd enjoy them this Christmas, it's a brilliant time to buy. We recommend checking out daily deals, coupons, and spotlight deals each day to see what's available.

Today's best sony wf-c500 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99.99 (opens in new tab) $58 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Deal ends Mon, Nov 28 (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $58 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99.99 (opens in new tab) $58 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Wireless earbud deals on Amazon

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds| Was $199.00 , Now $179.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 10% on the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, with complete noise cancelling technology. Listen for up to 18 hours and enjoy high-fidelity audio that sounds full and balanced at any volume.

(opens in new tab) JBL Vibe 100 TWS with Clip 4 Portable Speaker | Was $129.90 Now $69.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save an incredible 46% on the JBL Vibe 100 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Clip 4 portable speaker. The earphones provide 20 hours of charging, and allow you to listen from either ear or both. Three tip sizes also allow for comfort and sound clarity.