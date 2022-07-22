Shark Week streaming guide: How to watch Shark Week 2022

It is time once again for that most gloriously excessive time of the year, so dive into our Shark Week streaming guide, if you dare?

If you’re new to the phenomenon, you may find yourself wondering why a channel (Discovery Channel (opens in new tab) , in this case) would dedicate itself to a single kind of animal for an entire week. Because sharks are really flipping cool, that’s why. Just look at these weirdos ! Sharks are one of the most varied groups of animals on Earth, with itty bitty sharks you could hold in your hand all the way up to the biggest sharks in the world .

Sharks are also one of the most misunderstood creatures on the planet, not least of all because it’s hard for humans to venture terribly far into their underwater territories. Advances in technology are letting scientists and thrill-seekers alike get closer than ever before, and as a result, we’re learning more about these elusive creatures.

It also must be said that a big part of Shark Week’s enjoyment comes from watching sharks eat stuff and sort of low-key hoping a host or two will fall in the water. Not really. But a little.

Shark Week takes all of that into consideration and delivers programming that plays to all of those urges by putting sharks center stage. To its credit, The Discovery Channel isn’t just looking to titillate, though; it also wants to educate viewers about threats to shark habitats, correct misinformation about sharks being “manhunters,” and explore what makes them special. While the programming may have some hyperbolic episode-naming going on, that doesn’t change the fact that there’s good science backing it up.

You likely don’t have time to take in everything that’s happening during Shark Week (but if you do, enjoy!) so we’ve provided this Shark Week streaming guide to help you curate your must-see list.

When is Shark Week 2022?

This year’s celebration of highly toothy fish will begin July 24 and wrap up on the 30th. This will be the 34th installment of the programming event, meaning you likely know people who’ve only ever known a world that had Shark Week in it. Not to be confused with NatGeo’s SharkFest (opens in new tab), Shark Week is the OG when it comes to pro-shark weeks of observance.

This year’s master of ceremonies is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who despite being an absolute unit, could nonetheless not bench press a Great White: On a good day, The Rock can bench 450 lbs (204 kilograms) and a great white can weigh ten times that much. That’s the kind of stuff you learn on Shark Week, people! Are you not entertained?

Shark Week began as a marketing ploy to get people watching the Discovery Channel mid-summer, a somewhat tongue-in-cheek play on the fear of sharks at the beach. Since then, Shark Week has become a legitimate phenomenon that’s earned a place in cultural vernacular. From mentions on 30 Rock to t-shirts (opens in new tab) and references in movies , Shark Week has arguably done more to raise sharks’ profile than anything since "Jaws."

More than 30 million viewers tune in each year and celebrities from Guy Fieri to Rob Gronkowski show up to feed, gawk, and generally marvel at sharks. It certainly doesn’t hurt that Shark Week programming features some of the most beautiful locations in the world, like Turks and Caicos, the Azores, the Bahamas, and South Africa.

How to watch Shark Week 2022

The best way to watch Shark Week is with friends, obviously, as you sing shark songs and eat a nice big slice of shark cake. More practically speaking, however, you can watch Shark Week live on the Discovery Channel if you have cable or satellite. If you’re more of a streamer, you’re going to need a subscription to Discovery+ (opens in new tab). The good news there is that as of right now, Discovery+ is offering the first two months of service for a buck (opens in new tab).

Even better news (for Verizon customers, anyway) is that certain plans qualify for six free months of Discovery+ (opens in new tab). If you’re already a customer, or you’re thinking of switching to a different cell provider then you will be able to enjoy all of the Shark Week content at no additional cost. Neat.

If you're stuck abroad during Shark Week and can't access Discovery+ in your current location, we have a solution for you there too — a VPN. VPNs allow you to access geo-restricted content by bouncing your connection to a server based in that country. This means that you can access all of your US-based streaming services no matter where you are in the world. There are loads of VPN services out there, but our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

What is Shark Week?

Shark Week 2022 is 25 hours of original content about, you guessed it, sharks. Big sharks, little sharks, mating sharks, migrating sharks — but mostly it’s about sharks eating things. Let’s be honest, watching shark eat things is never not cool. They’re incredibly well-designed killing machines that make violence look graceful. They’re so well-designed, in fact, that they’ve changed very little since they first evolved. They’re were here before the dinosaurs and they’ve long outlasted them, and much of Shark Week is about watching them eat things and watching people be scared or fascinated by them eating things.

Shark Week offers more than just shows, however. There’s a podcast to listen to (which wisely includes an episode on how to deter sharks), a sweepstakes to enter to win $20,000, photos to peruse, NFT drops, and news stories.

Stumped about what to get your family for the holidays this year? We have three words for you: Shark Week merch . Lest you think this is all sensationalism that’s moved too far away from the true meaning of Shark Week, there’s also plenty of educational information, too. For example, the “hammer” of the distinctive hammerhead shark is more properly called a cephalofoil. Also, bonus, hammerheads aren’t typically aggressive towards humans, instead preferring to prey on stingrays.

What shows are running during Shark Week?

There are some 25 hours of original programming making up this year’s Shark Week, which is a whole lot of sharking around. There are a few standouts that we think are particularly worthy of your attention, though:

Stranger Sharks

(Image credit: Discovery)

Have you ever wondered whether it’s scarier to come face to face with a demogorgon or a shark? If you have, first of all you are unquestionably very fun at parties, but secondly, you will likely want to check out "Stranger Sharks," which features "Stranger Things"’ Noah Schnapp and former NASA and Apple engineer Mark Rober. The duo will get wet exploring undersea ruins and human-made reefs on their hunt for the “strangest sharks in the ocean.”

"Stranger Sharks" will air Monday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+.

Shark Rober

(Image credit: Discovery)

If that’s not enough Mark Rober for you, he’s back on "Shark Rober," in which he teams up with marine biologist Luke Tipple to test the theory that sharks can smell human blood from a mile away. They apparently get “surprising results” from three different species of shark. Would a former NASA engineer be brave (or dumb) enough to stick his own bleeding finger in the water in the hopes of attracting a shark? We can but hope.

"Shark Rober" will air Saturday, July 30 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+.

"Return to Headstone Hell"

(Image credit: Discovery)

Fact: Watching sharks feed is cool. Fact: Watching them feed from a vantage point underwater is even better. Fact: Watching tiger sharks and great whites battle it out over cow carcasses off the coast of Norfolk Island is a guaranteed good time.

"Return to Headstone Hell" will air Sunday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. on Discovery and Discovery+.

"Island of the Walking Sharks"

(Image credit: Discovery)

After 30-odd years of Shark Week, surely everything shark or shark-adjacent has already been seen, no? No. Animal Planet’s Forrest Galante will highlight “new and mysterious species of sharks,” some of which were previously thought extinct. Some were just misidentified, which is fascinating when you think about it. How can you look at a shark and not immediately know it’s a shark? It’s easier than you might think to get it wrong, as it happens.

"Island of the Walking Sharks" will air Wednesday, July 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+.

"Jaws vs Kraken"

(Image credit: Discovery)

Is the name over the top? Yes. And yet it’s also fairly accurate. Great white sharks in the neighborhood of Guadalupe Island have been turning up with scars believed to be from giant squids. Sharks going head to head with squids? That’s the kind of fight we want to see. Behavioural ecologist and wildlife presenter Tristan Guttride is on a mission to get a ring-side seat to the action.

"Jaws vs Kraken" will air Tuesday, July 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+.

"Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular"

(Image credit: Discovery)

And so we come to the “Hold my beer” portion of Shark Week. The Impractical Jokers — a bunch of fellas who pull pranks on each other — “set out to dispel the myth that sharks are man-eating beasts the only way they know how - with extreme, mortifying dares!” What could possibly go wrong?

"Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular" will air Tuesday, July 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+, and on Thursday, July 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on truTV.