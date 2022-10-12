Budding geologists can save up to 50% on these rock tumblers at Amazon

Rock tumbling can be an incredibly fun and rewarding hobby for all ages. You can create stunning pieces to display around the home, create jewelry and make beautiful gifts. And with Christmas just around the corner, a rock tumbler could be a great option as a gift for your kids to get them started.

With a tumbler, not only can you create beautiful gemstones included with these kits, but you can also create tumbles from rocks that you find out in nature.

From beginner kits to more advanced sets, we've rounded up a few of the best deals on rock tumblers that Amazon are offering during their Prime Early Access sale, so take advantage of these great prices while you can.

(opens in new tab) National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit: $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Perfect as a beginner tumbler kit, this has everything you'd need to start your new hobby

(opens in new tab) EARTH'SCODE Rock Tumbler kit: $99 now $48.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Grab this tumbler for 50% off - a great upgrade from your beginner set

(opens in new tab) KomeStone K1 Professional Rock Tumbler Kit: $81.98 now $69.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Many of the customer reviews have stated that this tumbler doesn't make as much noise as other machines, which is something to take into consideration.

The National Geographic tumbler (opens in new tab) would be a great option as your first tumbler, or if you're new to tumbling. It has everything you need for an affordable price. This kit includes 1/2 lb of rough rocks with 9 different types of gemstones inside, four stage rock polishing grit, and five jewelry fastenings including a necklace, key chain, ring, and two clip-on earring fastenings. You'll also get a full-color learning guide where you can learn about how rocks are naturally polished, and it also has facts about the gemstones included in the kit. This barrel has a 1 lb capacity, and they claim it is also leak-proof.

If you're looking for something slightly more advanced, the Earth'sCode tumbler (opens in new tab) could be a great option. This tumbler has Digital LCD screens with a 9-Day Polishing Timer & 3 Speed Settings for each tumbling cycle. You'll also get 4 polishing refill grits, 10 assorted rough rocks, a mesh strainer, jewelry fastenings, a gem storage bag, an extra tumbler belt, and an instruction & learning guide. The listing doesn't state the capacity of the barrel, however customers have stated that you can only fit in a small amount of rocks at a time.

We also think the KomeStone K1 tumbler (opens in new tab) is a great option, particularly if you're really into tumbling and find yourself wanting to tumble more rocks at once, as this barrel has a capacity of 2.5 lbs. You get 9 types of real rough gemstone rocks weights 1lb, the tumbler base, the barrel, the cord and the illustrated tutorial learning guide, 3 belts and 4 polishing grits and ceramic contact media, the sifter, screwdriver, and the jewelry fastenings.