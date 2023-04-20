Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at Best Buy

Top rated Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless headphones allow you to listen to artists or podcasts no matter what you're doing with your day. Don't miss this great deal — with the Galaxy buds now just $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving you $50.

With their smart ergonomic design, not only are they super comfortable, they also have Grammy Award-winning AKG technology and Active Noise Cancellation to drown out any background sound.

The Galaxy Buds Live also have an impressive battery life, with a case that doubles as a wireless charger. So if you're after a pair of the best running headphones, snap up this January deal now and power up your workouts in 2023.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live| Was $149.99 Now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save 33% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, perfect for cancelling out background noise while you train.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are some of the most impressive headphones we've tested. Stylish and comfortable, they offer 21 hours of battery life and only take five minutes to charge. The wireless earphones are Bluetooth-enabled and come with a case that doubles as a charger, so you never need to run out of gas on a run or during a workout.

We tested and reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, sister product to the Buds Live, ranking them a healthy 4/5 stars. The Buds Live are just as good, with an overall rating of 4.4 stars on Best Buy, based on over 8,000 customer reviews. Users love the sound quality, battery live and connectivity, with 84% saying they would recommend these top earbuds to a friend.

With their distinct kidney bean design that provides a super snug fit, the Galaxy Buds Live also boast active noise cancellation, an IPX2 water resistant rating, and an AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced base tone for studio quality sound.

We love the innovative touch sensors that can sense a single, double or triple tap to play, pause or skip tracks backwards and forwards. Intuitive to use and super stylish, you won't regret snapping up this great deal.

Not what you're looking for? Check out our guide to the best running headphones to help you pick the best earbuds for your needs and preferences.