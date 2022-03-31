Get 34% off Frenetic – The Frenzied Word Game of the Elements at Amazon UK

Science fans, yourself a bargain on this fantastic word game that uses the periodic table as the playing board.

Frenetic from Accentuate – described as a “frenzied word game of the elements” is available from Amazon UK for just £15.25. That’s a 34% saving over its £22.99 RRP. If you get a kick out of chemistry and enjoy playing word games, this one might be for you.

Imagine a combination of Scrabble and the periodic table. That’s perhaps the best way we can describe Frenetic. You’ll need two players to start a game - or if there’s a bigger group of you, you can split yourself into two teams. Your goal is to make words using the elements of the periodic table. For example, you can combine chlorine (Cl), oxygen (O), and selenium (Se) to spell “close”. Or boron (B), argon (Ar), gallium (Ga), and indium (In) to spell “bargain”. See what we did there?

Unlike Scrabble, though, Frenetic pits players against a timer, so you can’t spend forever poring over your tiles. You’ll need to act fast, and points will be awarded based on the words you manage to come up with. The longer and more complex your word, the more points you’ll score.

It’s worth noting that you don’t need to be a chemistry buff to be able to play Frenetic. Since the goal is to make words, the periodic table doesn’t necessarily have to make sense to you. But, if younger children are playing – it’s recommended for ages eight and above – it’s a great way to introduce them to the elements and become familiar with the periodic table.