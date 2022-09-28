Save $120 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Walmart

On the lookout for a fitness tracker that is stylish and elegant, yet extremely practical? Not willing to spend a fortune? Then this amazing deal should land on your radar. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now $229 at Walmart (opens in new tab), which saves you a whooping $120. Beautifully designed and packed with many useful features, the flagship Samsung smartwatch scores 4.4 out of 5 stars in Walmart customers' ranking. But what makes it special?

First and foremost, it is a perfect addition to your workout routine. Equipped with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and body composition scanner, this smartwatch will elevate your fitness to a whole new level. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can make your daily chores a breeze. It works as an extension of your phone so you can do more while on the go: talk, text, stream music and more, just by tapping the watch. It is like having Google on your wrist. Not to mention that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a stunner when it comes to the looks.

But if you are still weighing up your options, or looking for something completely different, make sure to check our buying guide on best fitness trackers (opens in new tab). The Live Science team will help you find a smartwatch that will tick all your boxes.

See all the deals at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

See all the deals at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Planning to lose fat and build muscle (opens in new tab)? Need a bit of guidance and motivation? Then look no further. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can help you achieve your fitness goals with ease. It is the first smartwatch to offer body composition data right on your wrist. With this fitness tracker, you can get instant readings on your body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and Body Mass Index (opens in new tab). The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will give you all the information you may need to smash your goals in no time.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - 42mm BT | Was $349.99 Now $229 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with this Walmart deal. Stylish and elegant, yet extremely practical, this smartwatch will track your heart rate, sleep, body composition and VO2 max. Available in black and white.

It is not a stretch to say that investing in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be one of the best things you can do to improve your health. And there are few reasons why we are confidently standing behind this statement.

Not sure why you struggle with energy levels? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can provide you with some invaluable insights into your sleeping pattern. The advanced sleep tracking feature will continuously monitor your sleep and blood oxygen levels at night, so you can always wake up feeling refreshed and recharged.

Want to improve your cardiovascular health? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has your back. With its highly accurate ECG monitoring you can pick up any irregularities in your heart rhythm, and you can share these personalized readings with your doctor using the Samsung Health Monitor app.

Trying to improve your fitness? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will help you get the most out of every exercise session. It is equipped with an advanced workout tracking that recognizes 6 popular activities, including running and swimming, automatically in just 3 minutes. And you can stay motivated by connecting to live coaching sessions via your smartphone or to dynamic Group Challenges with your friends!

The watch also uses advanced running coaching technology that can help you improve your runs — VO2 max readings assess your oxygen levels to manage and track your heart and lung endurance.