Proform smart rowing machine is 60% off for Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday ProForm smart rowing machine deal will elevate your home workout this holiday season and could make the perfect Christmas or other holiday gift for a fitness enthusiast. The ProForm 750R Smart Rowing Machine with digital resistance and 30-day iFIT membership included is on sale right now at Walmart for $397 compared with the usual retail price of $999. The deal gives you 60% off for a massive saving of $602 if you buy now during the Cyber Monday sales.

The ProForm smart rowing machine uses magnets to give you 24 different digital resistance levels to row against that you can quietly cycle through. There's also an adjustable 5-inch backlit display that tracks all of your essential rowing stats, including how much distance you've traveled, how long you've been rowing and how many calories you've burned.

The ProForm 750R Rowing Machine gives you a gym-quality workout without the need to leave your home, according to the Walmart listing. The machine comes with a number of great features, such as an oversized steel seat rail for added support, pivoting pedals that move as you row, soft-touch handles and an adjustable tablet holder. This Cyber Monday ProForm smart rowing machine deal also includes a 30-day iFIT membership that gives you access to live and on-demand workouts and virtual trainers to take your workouts to the next level.

Wondering whether this rowing machine will fit in your home gym? It's 45.5" x 22" x 86.5", but you can fold it up to save space. It has a maximum capacity of 250 lbs. This Proform model carries an average user rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on Walmart based on 84 ratings.

If you want the ProForm 750R Smart Rowing Machine for yourself or someone special this holiday season, don't delay and buy it now from Walmart to save yourself $602 compared with the regular retail price.

