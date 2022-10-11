This Prime Early Access deal has brought the Peloton Bike to its lowest-ever price

Amazon has announced a special Prime Early Access Sale, with plenty of deals across health and fitness. The online retailer is also selling the Peloton Bike for a record-low price of $1225 (opens in new tab), which is $220 cheaper than its previous MSRP.

This is officially the cheapest price we've ever seen applied to the machine, which is one of the best exercise bikes (opens in new tab) we've tested. It usually retails for $1445 — although it's worth noting that Peloton has previously advertised the bike for $1195 with a hidden $250 delivery charge. This new $1225 price includes entryway delivery, so you don't have to sweat about getting the heavy machinery installed in your place.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Bike | Was $1445 | Now $1225 (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the ever-popular Peloton bike, thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale. Granting you access to thousands of on-demand classes, the bike is a sure-fire way to kickstart your fitness. We loved it so much it made it into our list of the best exercise bikes for home use in 2022.

It's impossible to resist the charms of the Peloton bike; it looks beautiful and features a display that's easy to navigate. The live and on-demand classes are the real draw though, with spin-style programs along with yoga sessions and high-energy boxing bouts to get you sweating.

You do, unfortunately, have to pay $44 per month to join these classes and you can't really use the bike without access to the app. However, if you're looking for an alternative to your gym membership, or just an extra burst of motivation to kick your exercise routine into gear, we think the membership the price is justified.

If you want a piece of kit that will genuinely inspire you to get fit, then we can't recommend this bike enough. Our tester was absolutely hooked after trying it for a month and we're confident you will feel the same way after sitting through a series of high-energy classes.

It's not just the bike that has been discounted in the Prime Early Access Sale, though, as plenty of accessories are available for cheap. Here are the best deals we've found so far.

Best Peloton deals and discounts

(opens in new tab) Peloton Reversible Workout Mat | Was $70.00 | Now $52.50 (opens in new tab) The Peloton Bike, Peloton Guide and Peloton App all offer floor workouts including yoga, strength training and more. Particularly if you’ve got a hard, unforgiving floor, we would recommend investing in an exercise or yoga mat (opens in new tab) to spare your spine and other limbs during these sessions. This reversible mat from Peloton, which has a grippy side for sweaty sessions and a textured, cushioned side for yoga flows, is a versatile option that will see you through any home workout - and now it’s down almost $20.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Yoga Strap | Was $10.00 | Now $7.50 (opens in new tab) If you’re looking to improve your flexibility with some Peloton yoga sessions, this strap (now 25% cheaper in the Prime Day October sale) can help you step your stretches up a notch. It’s adjustable and robust, allowing you to loop it around your limbs to coax them into a slightly more advanced position and boost your mobility.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Dumbbells 20lb | Was $115.00 | Now $86.25 (opens in new tab) These sleek free weights are an ideal companion to the Peloton Guide, but can also be used with the brand’s bike or for any at-home strength training you may have planned. The 20lb set would usually cost $115, but now you can pick up a pair for $86.25. They have urethane coating to reduce noise on the ground, and non-slip handles so your grip won’t falter during sweaty sessions.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Sport Water Bottle | Was $32.00 | Now $24.00 (opens in new tab) Anyone who has ever done a Peloton workout will know how important it is to have a water bottle to hand - they’re no joke! This stylish option from the brand itself could be just the hydration helper you need - especially now it’s down $8, from $32 to $24, on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Bike Mat | Was $75.00 | Now $56.25 (opens in new tab) The last thing you want when going hell for leather in a spin class is for your bike to feel unstable. The plush Peloton Bike Mat is a one-stop solution for this, stopping the bike from slipping on smooth surfaces while protecting your floor from any scuffs and scrapes. You can now pick one up for almost $20 cheaper than the $75 MSRP too, which is always a bonus.