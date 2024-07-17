Prime Day exclusive deal: BlueAir air purifier over 30% off

We covered a fantastic Prime Day air purifier deal on the BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max yesterday, and our only complaint with it was that it's best in small rooms and you'd likely need something more heavy-duty for larger spaces.

Thankfully, Amazon must've heard us, and now the BlueAir Blue Pure 311i+ Max has seen a reduction for Prime Day.

The retailer has snipped 30% off of the MSRP to bring the air purifier down to just $209.99. Not bad for one of our favorite air purifiers.

You can get the BlueAir Blue Pure 311i+ Max on sale right now at Amazon for $209.99

As with its smaller sibling that we covered yesterday, the BlueAir Blue Pure 311i+ Max (not the catchiest name, admittedly) is near silent while running, and can operate on a schedule or via the companion app so it's working while you're out, or asleep.

BlueAir Blue Pure 311i+ Max: was $299.99, now $209.99 at Amazon Save 30% on this fantastic Air Purifier for rooms up to 1,116 square foot, while working almost silently.

While not as compact as the 411i Max (this model stands at 21-inches tall), the size does mean that the Blue Pure 311i+ Max can go about its business and cover a much larger area.

It can clean up to 1,116sqft of air and do so no louder than 50 dB, and often as quiet as 23 dB.

In fact, it can clear a room in around 30 minutes on high, making it ideal for switching on before bed to clear your bedroom.

Key features: Ideal for larger rooms, removes 99.97% of airborne particles, companion app

Price history: We've seen this model drop lower than this back in May, and there was a price hike in June. Still, it's a decent discount that's well worth a look.

Price comparison: I was unable to find the same model at another retailer.

Reviews consensus: A powerful air purifier that you can "set and forget", the BlueAir Blue Pure 311i+ Max is a great way to clear the air in a larger room relatively quickly and impressively quietly, and you'll be able to control it whether you're at home or not with the companion app.

✅ Buy it if: You want to clean the air in an office, study, or bedroom, and want to do so on a budget.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something more portable - this Prime Day deal on the BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max is ideal.

