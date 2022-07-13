Get 34% of the BLUEAIR 411 Air Purifier on Amazon Prime Day

This ultra-quiet, energy saving BLUEAIR 411 Air Purifier (opens in new tab) will have you wondering how you ever lived without one. The insight it gives you into your indoor air quality is next level, with a particle sensor that monitors pollutant levels and adjusts the fan in 'auto' mode to ensure optimal air quality. The LED indicator displays your air quality status as excellent (blue), moderate (orange) or polluted (red), so you can breathe easier about your indoor air.

It is capable of cleaning a 190sqft small room in about 12.5 min, or up to 912sqft XL space in 60min, on high. It works to remove 99.99% of pollen, helping reduce allergens and pollutants that trigger allergy and asthma symptoms, as well as 99.97% of airborne particles like smoke, dust, viruses and pet dander. The carbon filter traps light household odors from smoking, pets and cooking, so your house can smell fresh as a daisy.

The BLUEAIR 411 Air Purifier measures just 7.9 x 7.9 x 16.7 inches, making it a compact but powerful choice for any room, and the award-winning, sleek, customizable, Swedish design gives you lots of options. With over 7,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.6/5*, you can trust this air filtration system to do its job.

(opens in new tab) BLUEAIR 411 Air Purifier | Was $139.99, Now $93.09 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a HEPASilent dual filtration system, the 411 delivers more clean air using less noise and energy than HEPA filtration alone. It is Quiet Mark approved - quieter (18 dB) than a whisper on a low setting and ENERGY STAR rated - using less energy (2W) than an LED lightbulb on a low setting. With energy bills increasing, every little saving goes a long way!



Whether you're looking for an Air Purifier for your bedroom, nursery or office space, the BLUEAIR 411 Air Purifier is an excellent choice to invest in this Amazon Prime Day.

A fabric pre-filter works to catch large particles from the air and extend the life of the HEPASilent technology, which uses electrostatic filtration that works with the particle filter to remove 99.97% of airborne particles. Finally, a layer of activated carbon traps light household odors from pets, cooking, and smoking.



The BLUEAIR range are award winning and this model is certified by Quiet Mark, ENERGY STAR, and is AHAM Verified for CADR, Ozone Safety Standards Certified by CARB and Zero Ozone Verified. It also won the "Good Housekeeping Lab Pick" for "Best Value Air Purifier" in 2021. As well as this, we tested the BLUEAIR 211 at Live Science, and loved it, giving it an impressive 4.5*. You can see how it did against the competition in our guide to the best air purifiers (opens in new tab), or read the full review (opens in new tab).

