Save 64% on Occer 12x25 binoculars at Amazon

With Prime Day coming up on July 16/17, these compact, affordable and kid-friendly binoculars from Occer are reduced down to $26... again. They're listed as $30.59 as standard, then when you add the additional 15% coupon at the checkout they're reduced even further to $26.

The Occer 12x25 compact binoculars, now $26 with coupon are quite often reduced in the Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday sales events, so it comes as no surprise that they're on offer again, although we have noticed they do fluctuate in price a lot so it's worth picking up a pair before the price goes back up. That said, this is the cheapest we've seen them when you add the 15% coupon at checkout.

But don't be fooled by their size and low price, we gave them 4 stars in our Occer 12x25 compact binoculars review and we think they're not only one of the best binoculars for kids but also super handy for adults to throw into a backpack for general observations while on the go.

The binoculars themselves are easy to operate and we were really pleasantly surprised by their optical performance for the size and price of them. We noted in our review that a good price would be anything south of $40, so this deal is definitely worth taking advantage of.

The views are sharp and relatively bright so it would be an ideal compact pair to use for general daytime observations of wildlife, sport or aviation. We wouldn't recommend them for low-light observations due to their 25mm lenses — the best binoculars for stargazing tend to have objectives of 42mm and above.

Occer 12x25 Compact Binoculars: was $59.99, now $26 at Amazon Save 64% on these compact binoculars suitable for kids and adults, with surprisingly impressive views and handy to keep in your bag or coat pocket for camping trips, wildlife watching and sporting events. Make sure you add the 15% coupon at the checkout to get this low price.

Key features: Reverse porro prism design, 12x magnification, 25mm objective lens diameter, 273-degree angular field of view, field of view 896 feet (273 meters) / 3,280 feet (1,000 meters), 15mm eye relief, 8.8oz / 249g, 4.4 x 4 x 1.9-inches / 112 x 102 x 48mm.

Price history: With the additional 15% coupon, this is the lowest price we've seen, and last year the price fluctuated up to $68.99. They typically sit around the $36 mark, so it's still worth picking up a pair in this deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $26 | Walmart: $40.60

Reviews consensus: Ridiculously compact, we would've expected these relatively unknown binoculars to perform somewhat more like a toy, but no, they pack an optical punch which we weren't expecting. If you're looking for a compact binocular that is suitable for children, feels robust in the hand and is small enough to slip into your jacket when out and about, we'd be happy to recommend the Occer 12x25.

Featured in guides: Best binoculars for kids

Buy it if: You want an inexpensive pair of compact and lightweight binos to take on camping trips, hikes, to sports games and to observe wildlife. They're easy to use by both adults and children and for the price, we can't fault them.

Don't buy it if: You want to use them for stargazing or low-light viewing. They're good quality for what they are, but for a really serious pair of binos, you're going to want a pair of the best binoculars for the job.