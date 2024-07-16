Get one of our favorite star projectors for less than $20 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a chance to light up your life (and your home), a star projector is the way to go. While we've covered more scientifically accurate options in our guide to the best star projectors, this one has a place in our hearts.

The adorable astronaut star projector has been a favorite of ours for its quirky design and impressive lighting options, and while it won't offer you a 1:1 recreation of the cosmos, it's an ideal nightlight or piece of ambiance for your next Star Wars marathon.

You can get the Astronaut Galaxy Projector Night Light on sale right now at Amazon for $19.99

In our Astronaut galaxy star projector review, we said the Astronaut Galaxy Projector is "A great quality star projector for any space lover."

"The novelty astronaut design is a conversation starter, and the projections are bright and vivid. The sleep timer makes it an ideal choice for a child's bedroom."

And, with the color options on offer, it really can transform whichever room it's placed in.

Astronaut Galaxy Projector: was $24.99, now $19.99 at Amazon Save 42% on this adorable star projector is ideal as a kids' nightlight, or to set the scene for a sci-fi movie night, and it's now $15 cheaper with this Prime Day star projector deal.

It's not just about its cutesy look, either. The Astronaut's head moves to offer an adjustable projection angle thanks to magnets, and it's well-built, too — making it ideal for younger, potentially clumsier, users.

Brightness can be adjusted and the display itself is customizable, with green 'stars' projected by lasers. A sleep timer makes it ideal for nighttime with younger users, and you can adjust it with the included remote control.

Key features: Unique form factor, remote control and timer, adjustable angle

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen this model, with a drop in May and then even lower this time around.

Price comparison: I was unable to find the same model at another retailer.

Reviews consensus: This unique star projector offers solid build quality and the chance to cover the room in stars without breaking the bank - ideal for all ages. It's not accurate, as you can imagine, and you'll get more light from pricier rivals, but at this price it's an ideal pickup for your family.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Star Projectors

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a great astro projector for kids or kids at heart. You want to fill a room with stars at night.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a scientifically accurate star map - this one is just for novelty star views.

