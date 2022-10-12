These National Geographic geology set deals rock

Sorry, we couldn't resist the pun, we're not made of stone.

With Christmas just around the corner many parents are undoubtedly starting to think about gifts for their youngsters, and there are many great deals to be had in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale - including many kits and sets from National Geographic.

You can get the National Geographic Birthstone Dig Kit for just $33.99 (opens in new tab), the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit for $21.29 (opens in new tab), and the National Geographic Rocks & Fossils set for $21.29 (opens in new tab) as well. That's up to 29% off these fun and educational sets for kids.

You don't have to be hugely into archaeology or geology to enjoy these sets, and they are suitable for all ages. These kits contain genuine fossils and gemstones, and are a fun and educational way to get your kids excited about the natural world.

Each of these kits contains a number of gemstones and fossils to discover, the tools to dig and brush them, as well as a handy guide to identify them. For more scientific fun, check out these other science kit deals.

(opens in new tab) Nationa Geographic Birthstone Dig Kit: $39.99 $33.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This birthstone kit from National Geographic comes with the 12 birthstones including an amethyst, a sapphire and even a real diamond

(opens in new tab) National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit: $ 29.99 $21.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This mega gemstone dig kit from National Geographic contains 15 of the most popular gemstones, including tiger's eye, rose quarts, fluorite and more

(opens in new tab) National Geographic Rocks & Fossils 200+ Piece Set: $29.99 $21.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The perfect set for rock and fossil enthusiasts with an array of different fossils, gemstones, and geodes providing hours of fun

The National Geographic birthstone set contains one stone each corresponding to its month: Garnet for January, Amethyst for February, Aquamarine for March, Diamond for April, Emerald for May, Pearl for June, Ruby for July, Peridot for August, Sapphire for September, Opal for October, Citrine for November, and Blue Topaz for December.

In the Mega gemstone set, you have the chance to dig up 15 real gemstones, which are different to that of the birthstone set. In this kit you'll get pyrite, amethyst, tiger’s eye, fluorite, quartz, obsidian, aventurine, and more.

If your child is already into gemstones and fossils, we think they'll absolutely love the 200 piece rocks and fossils set - providing hours of fun and guaranteed to contain stones and rocks they don't have already.

Each of the kits comes with a dig brick packed with gemstones, a chisel, a brush, and a magnifying glass to inspect these amazing specimens. They also contain a learning guide so you can learn about each stone and its properties.

All of these kits are rated very well with Amazon customers, with the average rating being 4.7 stars, and over 80% 5 star reviews. You can pick these up for less than $35 each, which we think is a great bargain.

If your kids are budding little scientists, make sure you also check out our best science kits for kids.