My favorite smartwatch I tested this year is now at its lowest-ever price

A higher price does not mean better quality — it is the first lesson you learn when you go through as many fitness trackers as I do. In fact, of all the models I tested this year, it was the wallet-friendly Amazfit Balance that impressed me the most.

So I was pleased to see that this neat smartwatch is now 15% off at Amazon , which is a saving of $35. True, it is not a jaw-dropping discount, but it brings the Amazfit Balance to its lowest price since it was released less than a year ago.

It is perhaps the most feature-packed smartwatch I have seen in this price range, and yet, it was not chunky or heavy, nor did it run out of battery within a day like some of the pricier alternatives I tried before. The Amazfit Balance won me over with its complex, yet easy-to-understand health and fitness metrics, and I found its simple and actionable prompts to be genuinely helpful. I liked its sleek looks, too. I rated it 4.5/5 stars in our Amazfit Balance review , and it takes a spot in our selection of the best fitness trackers on the market. For less than $200, the Amazfit Balance is a real treat.

Amazfit Balance: Was $229.99, now $194.99 at Amazon Save $35 on the Amazfit Balance at Amazon. This surprisingly light and compact smartwatch offers up to 14 days of battery life, a crisp display, and plenty of health and fitness features to help you strike a good balance between exercise and rest.

Now, the Amazfit Balance is not for everyone. It lacks the exceptional durability of premium Garmin watches or the data-heavy approach to workout tracking typical of Polar wearables. However, if you are a beginner on the lookout for a reliable all-rounder, or a seasoned gym-goer trying to boost their wellness and post-exercise recovery, the Amazfit Balance is a stellar shout.

Image 1 of 5 The Amazfit Balance as worn during our full review. (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Key features: AMOLED 1.5-inch display, aluminum finish, GPS, compass, altimeter, 5ATM water resistance, up to 14 days of battery life, body composition sensor, body temperature sensor; measures heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, stress, sleep, breathing rate and steps

Product launched: September 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the Amazfit Balance hit its lowest price at $199.99 during last year's Black Friday sale. For the better part of this year, the price of the Amazfit Balance fluctuated between $219.99 and $229.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $194.99, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Walmart: $199.99 | BestBuy: $229.99 | Target: $229.99

Live Science verdict: The Amazfit Balance punches way above its wallet-friendly price point. This light and user-friendly smartwatch offers a plethora of health and fitness features, impressive battery life, and great tracking accuracy. It does, however, compromise on durability. We think that Amazfit Balance is a good choice for fitness beginners and people aiming to improve their sleep and post-exercise recovery. ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a fitness tracker that is feather-light, stylish and comfortable to wear, but does not compromise on health-tracking accuracy or smartwatch features.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for a rugged outdoor watch that can pull its weight in challenging conditions.