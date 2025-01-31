Commenting on Live Science articles

At Live Science we know how important online communities are, and we’re always looking for ways to encourage positive discussion around science. That’s why we’re excited to announce that you are now free to comment on most articles published on our site.

Our goal is that the comment section will be the best place for thoughtful analysis and entertaining discussion around science. Together we’re developing a space where you can share your passion and enjoy conversations built on a foundation of respect and common interests.

Our team is dedicated to providing quality content — please keep that in mind and keep disagreements respectful. Not every comment needs to be a debate — it’s fine to just talk — but please approach all disagreements in a spirit of openness and tolerance.

Whenever someone visits the comment section here at Live Science they should find them welcoming and insightful. We want to build a community that you’re proud to recommend to others, and we can only do that together.

So how do you get started?

Commenting on Live Science is easy. First, please read our community guidelines before commenting — these set out the baseline rules and expectations. Then either sign in at the top right of the page or below the article.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you’ve done this you can add your thoughts, and if your comments follow our guidelines they will be posted to the site.

In accordance with our Terms of Use , all users must be registered and logged in to leave comments on Live Science.

Please note that not all articles will have commenting available. If this is the case then please do not try to discuss them in other comment sections; they have been closed for a reason and this may be a legal requirement.

Important Information

Comments can be edited or deleted up to five minutes after they are posted.

All of your community settings can be accessed through the notification bell, which is present in the comment section as well as in the header. Here, you can:

See your comment history and any users you are following/that are following you.

Follow/Unfollow users.

Mute users.

See which conversations are most active.

Receive notifications when someone replies or likes your comment.

Receive notifications when a user you follow posts comments.

Receive notifications when there is new activity on a conversation you follow.

Turn on email notifications so you will be notified via email when someone has responded to your comment.