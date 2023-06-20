Save $90 with this Beats Powerbeats Pro deal. Hurry, before it sells out!

Tailor-made for sport, there are many things to love about the Beats Powerbeats Pro . They’re sleek and comfortable, especially if you’re a long-distance or marathon runner who is used to racking up the miles.

There’s an adjustable hook that fits around the ears and a choice of four different-sized silicone buds. With the charging case, the battery can last up to 24 hours (and nine hours without it!).

Unlike some other best running headphones on our list, we love that there are actual buttons on the frame, as opposed to touch controls, because they’re less error-prone.

And now, you’re in luck because the Beats Powerbeats Pro is on offer with a massive 36% off at Amazon . Grab yourself a pair now before it’s too late!

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Was: $249.95

Now: $159.99 at Amazon

Overview: One of the best pairs of running headphones you can buy, the Beats Powerbeats Pro is smart-enabled, splashproof, and has a battery life of up to 24 hours with the charging case.

Key features:

Smart enabled/compatibility: Yes

Waterproof: Splashproof, IPX7

Battery life: 9 hours (up to 24 hours with charging case)

OS support: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes

Noise-canceling: No

Product launched: April 2019

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days. Walmart is offering a similar price as Amazon if you choose the black or navy color, whereas the price on Best Buy is $40 higher for all colors.

Price comparison: Amazon: $159.99 | Walmart: $159.95 | Best Buy: $199.99

Reviews consensus: If you’re an endurance athlete or long-distance runner looking for a pair of earbuds that will stay in place without causing discomfort during lengthy cardio sessions, the ergonomic design of the Beats makes them a worthy investment. For most people, the solid sound quality will be more than satisfactory, and the comfort, fit, and sleek design of these earbuds will make them a fantastic running companion.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best running headphones

Buy it if: You’re the kind of person who values comfort over everything else. The adjustable hooks on these headphones sit snugly around your ears and can be pushed into place to tighten or loosen the fit. The design is sleek, and we liked that the control buttons on the frame were less error-prone compared to its competition.

Don't buy it if: If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that have active noise cancellation (ANC), then this might not be the right product for you. It’s worth noting that because Beats is owned by Apple, there is a bias toward iPhones too.