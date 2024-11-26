Half price Dyson: Flagship air purifier over $300 cheaper on Amazon

Dyson's flagship air purifier model, the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07, is the lowest price we've ever seen it for Black Friday: You can grab one for $349 dollars (down from $649.99) at Amazon. We named it the best air purifier for cooling and rated it 4/5 stars in our full Dyson TP07 review.

Save over $300 on the best air purifier for cooling with almost 50% savings in this Black Friday deal.

Dyson is perhaps the most iconic brand of air quality appliances: Its tower fans and air purifiers are instantly recognizable. If you were hoping to buy one but your budget doesn't stretch to their premium price tag, Black Friday deals may be the answer.

At a time when rising pollution levels and allergens are issues for most households, air quality is more important than ever. Dyson's air purifiers, complete with a HEPA H13 filter, capture particles down to 0.3 microns, ridding you of pollutants from cleaning products, pet dander, and more. On top of all that, the TP07 is a cooling fan as well, saving you space by fulfilling two functions.

We've tested and reviewed the Dyson Purifier Cool, and we think it's one of the best air purifiers and best air purifiers for allergies on the market right now, so we'd recommend buying it at its cheapest if it's on your wish list.

There's no denying that even on sale, the Dyson Purifier Cool is a premium product with a high price tag to boot. However, for the price, you get a sturdy, reliable appliance with a sleek design that will look good in any room.

Image 1 of 4 The Dyson TP07 as pictured during our full review while testing was in full-swing. (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley) (Image credit: Joanne Lewsley)

The TP07 also shines thanks to its range of smart features including a night mode, which switches it to its quietest setting, and intelligent control, which lets you remotely control the appliance from anywhere thanks to the MyDyson app. You also have the option to use voice control to activate or change the settings on the TP07.

If your budget stretches to it and you don't mind making a significant long-term investment, then look further than the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07. At just under $350 on Amazon, this is the cheapest it's ever been, so grab it while it's in stock.

If you're not set on a Dyson air purifier, check out our Black Friday 2024 deals page for more options. We update it daily with all the latest offers on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, fitness equipment and more. And if you need different air quality appliances, our guides to the best humidifiers and best dehumidifiers are worth a read.