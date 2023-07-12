Our top 5 fitness tracker deals this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day finishes tonight at midnight and so far over the event we've seen some breathtaking deals on the best fitness trackers and best running watches. Whether you're a fan of Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung or Apple, there's up to 50% off many of our favorites. But don't delay - these deals won't hang around for long, with stock flying off the shelves and the event set to end today.
We've made sure to price check any offers, so you can rest easy in the knowledge that you're getting the very best deal. We've also pulled together even more of the best prime day fitness tracker deals, and our favorite general prime day health and fitness deals if you can't find what you're looking for below. But, if you're looking for the best fitness tracker discounts we've seen, on brands we've personally tested ourselves, then keep reading for our top 5.
Garmin Vivoactive 4
Was: $329.99, Now: $169.99 at Amazon
There’s currently 48% to be saved on this very capable smartwatch and fitness tracker that monitors respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate, hydration and more. It can also play playlists from playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer and comes preloaded with 20 GPS and indoor sports apps.
Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Price check: Walmart: $219 | Best Buy: $349.99 | Target $349.99
Fitbit Charge 5 Was:
$149.95, Now: $99.95 at Amazon
Save 33% on one of our favorite Fitbits: the Charge 5. Optimize your workout routine with a Daily Readiness Score that reveals if you’re ready to exercise or should focus on recovery. This great fitness tracker tops our guide to the Best Fitbit
Live Science: ★★★★ |Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |Tech Radar: ★★★★ |T3: ★★★★
Price check: Walmart $99.95 |Best Buy 149.95 | Target $149.95
Apple Watch Series 8 Was:
$429, Now: $309.99 at Amazon
Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★★ | Tech Radar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Price Check: Best Buy $359 | Walmart $329 |Target $499.99
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Was:
$349.99 , Now: $209.99 at Amazon
This is another incredibly low price on Amazon, with the Garmin Forerunner retailing for nearly $150 less than usual. Garmin makes some of the most high-spec, super-durable running watches on the market and this is an all-time fan favorite, with in-depth tracking features that can genuinely help you improve your running times.
Tom’s Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Price check: Walmart $329.99 | Best Buy $319.99 | Target $349.99
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5
Was: $279.99, Now: $151.05 on Amazon
Save 46% on this top of the range smartwatch, now more than $125 cheaper with this fantastic Prime Day deal. You can't go wrong with body composition data right on your wrist. You can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI) .
Tom’s Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Price check: Best Buy: $199 | Walmart: $151.05
Lou Mudge is a health writer based in Bath, United Kingdom for Future PLC.
She has worked for the University of Bath on a chemistry research project and produced a short book in collaboration with the department of education at Bath Spa University.
