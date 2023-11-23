The best value electric toothbrush is under $30 in today's Black Friday deal

You brush your teeth every day, so you need a toothbrush that’ll do the job well. That's why many people opt for an electric brush, but some premium models can cost over $100, and often you're paying for features you don't actually need. Right now, the Oral-B Pro 1000 is less than $30 at Amazon as part of the site's Black Friday sale, which means you can look after your dental health without breaking the bank.

We've reviewed a lot of electric toothbrushes, including the Oral-B Pro 1000, and we think this is a great value brush. It has a rechargeable battery that’ll last up to a week, a two-minute vibrating timer, and a two-year warranty, which is why we rank it as one of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy.

It doesn’t come with Bluetooth and a mobile app or AI features, but it does the basics well, and the replacement heads only cost $19.99 for a pack of four, so it’s not a false economy like buying a cheap printer and spending hundreds on ink cartridges.

Oral-B Pro 1000 | was $39.99 , now $29.99 at Amazon Overview: The Oral-B Pro 1000 is an excellent, budget-friendly electric toothbrush focusing on the basics. The rechargeable battery lasts up to a week, there are three compatible Oral-B heads, and there’s a pressure sensor to prevent over-brushing.

The two-minute timer vibrates every 30 seconds, so you know when it’s time to start brushing a new area, and there’s an LED that’ll flash red when you need to recharge. The charging base is easy to use but it's quite slow, running up to 20 hours in our testing.

The CrossAction, FlossAction, and 3D White replacement Oral-B heads fit the Pro 1000, so you have options if you’re looking for a specific experience. And to help prevent sore gums, there’s a built-in pressure sensor if you’re brushing too hard.

However, if you’re looking to improve your technique or need to focus on a specific area, an app-connected model might suit you better. Fortunately, you don’t need to splash out on the top-of-the-range brushes, as the Colgate HUM is also discounted right now down to $42.90 at Best Buy.

This budget-friendly brush has a rechargeable battery, three brushing modes, and two brush heads. The Hum smartphone app lets you track your progress and offers suggestions for cleaner teeth, and you can earn rewards for discounts on replacement heads.