The Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to $329

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the perfect companion for your iPhone - and it's reduced at Amazon.

We're in August, meaning new Apple products are right around the corner. While the next iPhone is likely to offer a whole host of improvements on the current model, Apple Watch's upgrades are more iterative - meaning the Series 8 is still well worth a look a year on.

Not only is it on our best fitness trackers list, but the upcoming release of watchOS 10 will redesign the UI to take better advantage of the hardware.

Looking to check it out for yourself? Grab the Apple Watch Series 8 for $329 at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 8

Was: $399

Now: $329 at Amazon

Overview: The latest mainline Apple Watch is about to get even better with watchOS 10 - so grab one now.

Key features: GPS tracker, Crash Detection, temperature sensor, App Store

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: This deal has appeared a few times before across various retailers, but it still remains worthy of a shout-out when we see it.

Price comparison: Amazon: $329 | Walmart: $329 | Best Buy: $329

Reviews consensus: While Apple Watch Series 8 may be discounted to help clear stock for the inevitable Series 9, that's not to say it's not worth picking up - especially at this price. This model adds crash detection and a temperature sensor to help with ovulation tracking, but aside from that it remains an ideal iPhone companion that's a great fitness tracker.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker

Buy it if: You want a way to check notifications without pulling your phone out. You want to get fitter with a variety of apps and services. You want a great-looking smartwatch.

Don't buy it if: You're an Android phone owner, or you have a Series 6 or 7 - in that instance, hold out for whatever the Series 9 offers.