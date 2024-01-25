Save over $120 on one of our favorite Garmin running watches

Whether that's through mindfulness, finances, or fitness, there's no better time to start taking care of yourself. Which also means it's the best time to pick up a fitness tracker or smartwatch.

We have some favorites of our own, and now you can save $120 on one of the best running watches around with this Garmin Instinct Solar deal at Best Buy.

The Garmin Instinct Solar is a fantastic fitness tracker that's ideal for running in particular, with an unbelievable battery life and the capacity to track multiple workouts.

Even better, it's now available for $229.99 thanks to a $120 saving from the MSRP at Best Buy. That means you can get one of the best fitness trackers around for under $250.

Garmin Instinct Solar: Was $349.99 , now $229.99 on Best Buy

Get $120 off of this fantastic running watch, with GPS and incredible battery life.

While many watches show an array of colors on the display, Garmin smartly sticks to grayscale here for its 0.9-inch (23mm) display, adding an air of sophistication to the chunky device. The intuitive interface is rich with information, but it's also easy to read in direct sunlight. You can also get haptic notifications once you connect it to your phone, and it's customizable, so you don't have to worry about your wrist buzzing constantly.

A thicker bezel around its display ensures it is protected, and is just another reason why this Garmin Instinct Solar is more heavy duty than the likes of an Apple Watch or Pixel Watch. Nevertheless, it remains lightweight and comfortable to wear throughout the day.

Among its best features is one called Power Glass, which means it charges itself in the sun and extends its life between charges. It boasts a 56-day battery life while it's set to battery-saving mode, but there are plenty of other other power settings to choose from.