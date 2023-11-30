Save $30 on the PowerBlock adjustable kettlebell right now at Amazon

Working out with kettlebells can be a great way to build muscle and boost your metabolism at home. But you don’t need a full rack of weights to get the benefits, as this PowerBlock Adjustable Kettlebell is down to just $140 right now at Amazon.

The mechanism will be familiar if you’ve ever used a set of adjustable dumbbells. Thanks to the steel selection pin with a magnetic lock, you can quickly change the load from 18 lbs (for just the handle) up to 35 lbs, either between moves or gradually as you get stronger.

It comes with a wide-grip handle, so you can use it for two-handed kettlebell swings or presses on a single side. And its rectangular shape makes it easy to store between workouts for when you’re tight on space.

PowerBlock Adjustable Kettlebell | was $169.99 , now $139.98 at Amazon Overview: The PowerBlock Adjustable Kettlebell is a great way to train at home when you’re short on space. It replaces four kettlebells, ranging from 18 lbs up to 35 lbs, and its magnetically-locked steel selector pin makes it easy to adjust the load.

Kettlebells are perfect for muscle-building, fat-burning workouts, as these off-center weights challenge your balance and core stability. They’re a great complement to dumbbells, but you can still get amazing results when training with a kettlebell alone.

That’s especially true with this adjustable kettlebell, which lets you use the progressive overload training technique to gradually increase the load as you get stronger. And if you get comfortable at the maximum weight, you can switch to the PowerBlock Heavy Adjustable Kettlebell, which runs up to 62lbs.

The RRP is listed as $229, although the price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel shows that Amazon hasn’t ever sold it for more than $200. However, it’s still a great deal on an adjustable kettlebell, saving you $30, it’s just not quite the 39% discount the retailer suggests.

If you’re after more choice, the Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell is currently down to just $123 at Amazon. It has a wider range too, adjusting between 8lbs and 40lbs, and it comes with a two-month subscription to the JRNY workout app for customized training sessions.