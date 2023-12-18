Save an incredible 60% on the Echelon Row-S rowing machine right now at Amazon

Rowing machines are great if you’re looking to improve your cardio fitness, strengthen your core, and boost your metabolism at home. Smart rowers, like the Echelon Row-S, even have screens for streaming workouts, but they can be expensive. Fortunately, the Row-S is down almost 60% right now at Amazon.

This premium machine usually costs $2,100, and Echelon’s store has it on sale for $1,299.99, so Amazon’s deal saves you an extra $427 on the discounted price. It’s an upgraded version of the Echelon Smart Rower, which we rated as one of the best rowing machines you can get for home workouts.

There are 32 levels of near-silent magnetic resistance, so you can exercise without disturbing everyone else at home, and the adjustment dials are built-in to the handlebar for quick access. It’s got a padded seat for comfort, and the machine even folds for easy storage between workouts.

Echelon Row-S | was $2,100 , now $873.64 at Amazon Overview: The Echelon Row-S is a durable, comfortable, and foldable home rowing machine. It has 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, a 22-inch touchscreen for virtual workouts, and a padded seat for longer sessions.

Unlike the Smart Rower, the Row-S has a 22-inch touchscreen for accessing the Echelon app, so you can stream on-demand and live classes without your phone or tablet nearby. You will need a membership though, which costs $39.99 per month, or $399.99 annually.

These workouts are instructor-led, and if you've seen or joined a Peloton class before, the Echelon sessions are similarly motivational and effective. You can choose from thousands of pre-recorded sessions, or join any of the almost 40 live classes scheduled throughout the day.

However, there’s a lot of variety in the app, so you can also join yoga classes, weights sessions, and high-intensity interval training workouts too. Plus, you can rotate the display for these off-machine workouts, or download the app to your phone for when you’re away from home.

But if you’re not sold on the Echelon machine’s design, you do have other options. The Hydrow Wave is down to $1,495 at Amazon, just $50 above its lowest-ever price. It also has a built-in display for virtual workouts and silent magnetic resistance. It’s not foldable, but you can buy an upright storage kit to free up floor space.