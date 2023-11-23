Hurry! Fitbit Charge 6 is less than $100 with this fast-selling Black Friday deal

If you’re looking for a new fitness tracker to monitor your steps or record your workouts, a Fitbit is probably at the top of your list, though the latest devices aren’t exactly cheap. But this Black Friday, the Fitbit Charge 6 is down to $99.99 at Amazon — its lowest ever price. This deal will likely sell out, so you can't afford to wait too long on purchasing.

The Charge 6 has been widely hailed as one of the best Fitbits and as a return to form for the fitness tracker after a few years of underwhelming updates. It’s also the first time since the Charge 4 there’s been a haptic button on the side to interact with the on-screen menus.

It’s a great option if you want to monitor your heart rate zones during exercise, as Fitbit claims the heart rate monitor is now 60% more accurate. Plus, the Charge 6 is the first Fitbit with Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Pay built-in.

Fitbit Charge 6 | was $159.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon Overview: The Fitbit Charge 6 counts your steps, monitors your sleep, and records your exercise. It comes with a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium for personalized insights and virtual workouts. And you can leave your phone at home thanks to Google Pay and the built-in GPS.

The tracker also comes with a built-in GPS sensor, so you can leave your phone at home and still monitor your runs. And the Google Pay integration means you can still head into the store on your way home. It’ll also survive wet conditions and triathlons since it’s water-resistant to 50m.

When Tom’s Guide reviewed the Fitbit Charge 6, they found that there are music controls, but they only work with Google-owned YouTube Music, so you won’t benefit if use Spotify. And there’s no onboard storage, so you can't listen to music away from your phone.

Despite that, it’s one of the most feature-packed fitness trackers around, with step counting, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen tracking. There’s even an ECG monitor to keep tabs on your heart health.

However, if you’re more into smartwatches with fitness features, it’s worth checking out Google’s Pixel watches as well. The latest is the Pixel Watch 2, although the first-generation Pixel Watch is also down to $199.99 at Amazon for Black Friday, its lowest-ever price with a 43% discount.