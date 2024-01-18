Grab the latest Google Pixel Watch 2 for under $300 at Best Buy

If you're looking for the best smartwatch for you money, the Google Pixel Watch 2 might be an excellent option right now as it's reduced by $50 at Best Buy.

If you use Android or Google services, you'll know that the company has many products that are hard to live without, like search, maps, or Docs. Google does a lot of good stuff, which extends to its hardware, too, with the Pixel phone lineup getting better year after year.

The Pixel Watch, on the other hand, had felt a little lacking for a while, but the Pixel Watch 2 replaced the 2022 model in October of last year and represents a phenomenal upgrade under the hood.

If you've been sitting on the fence as to whether to get a Google wearable, it's a good time to do so now that Best Buy has cut a not-insignificant $50 off of the MSRP.

That means it's just $299.99, in a trio of color options — ideal for fulfilling your New Year's resolutions (remember those?).

Google Pixel Watch 2: Was $479.99 , now $299.99 on Best Buy

Google's Pixel Watch 2 is under $300 at Best Buy, and is a perfect companion for your Android phone.

So, how big an upgrade can you expect over the first generation of Pixel Watch? Well, we're talking somewhere close to Ship of Theseus levels.

While the outward design hasn't changed much, that chassis is lighter without making the display size any smaller or making the panel less vibrant.

It packs a longer battery life than its counterpart on the other wrist, the Apple Watch, and it charges faster than it did before, too. The Pixel Watch 2 also offers a lot more performance than the original Pixel Watch thanks to a faster processor.

Add to that the apps available for Wear OS, as well as seamless integration with your Android phone, and you've got a fantastic fitness tracker/smartwatch.