Fitbit's priciest fitness tracker is $50 cheaper at Best Buy today

If you're looking for a deal on a new Fitbit, Best Buy has dropped the price of the Sense 2 to the same price we saw on Cyber Monday.

Fitbit offers a product for just about any budget these days, and the Sense 2 is considered the crown jewel of the lineup. It also has a price to match, and while the MSRP has dropped down to around $250, it's still a big investment.

Thankfully, Best Buy has knocked $50 off the top, bringing it down to $199.95. That means the Fitbit Sense 2 is the same price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making it a deal well worth considering.

Fitbit Sense 2: Was $249.95 , now $199.95 at Best Buy

Save $50 on Fitbit's Sense 2 tracker, packing a huge number of sensors into a good-looking chassis with an easy-to-read display.

Coming in at the $200 mark puts it squarely in the territory of smartwatch money, but the Fitbit Sense 2 remains a fitness tracker more than a true smartwatch a la the Pixel Watch or Apple Watch. That's because it's not running an OS like Wear OS or watchOS, which allows for third-party app installation (the lack of Wear OS remains surprising given Google owns Fitbit).

Still, there's plenty here to like from a fitness-tracking standpoint. For one, the Fitbit Sense 2 has more sensors than any other Fitbit device, meaning it can track your activity, steps, as well as all the other usual suspects, but also run an ECG, check your skin temperature, and scan for signs of stress with the EDA scan.

You can also leave ditch your phone for the run, with built-in GPS for finding your way home and contactless payments for grabbing essentials on the way there.

In our Fitbit Sense 2 review, we said it was a "solid casual fitness tracker" that demands less upkeep than an Apple Watch. And with this discount on top of the already lower MSRP, it just became much easier to recommend.