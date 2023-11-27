Cyber Monday fitness tracker deal of the day: $55 off the Withings ScanWatch

There were huge discounts on Fitbit and Apple watches over Black Friday, but you’ll need to charge those fitness trackers every week. The Withings ScanWatch lasts a month on a single charge and does health and fitness tracking essentials. And this Cyber Monday deal brings it down to just $225 at Amazon right now.

It’s one of the best fitness trackers around, but it doesn’t look any of its competitors. The ScanWatch has a more traditional wristwatch design with analog clock hands and a small black and white LED in the center for viewing all your fitness stats, and the data syncs to the Withings app and Apple Health or Google Fit.

Instead of a touchscreen, there’s a small button on the side for interacting with the watch. It’s this power-saving display that helps it last several weeks between charges. However, it’s packed with sensors, so you can still monitor your heart rate, count your steps, track your sleep, and record your workouts.

Withings ScanWatch | was $279.95 , now $224.95 at Amazon

Save $55 The Withings ScanWatch looks like a traditional watch, but comes with plenty of fitness-tracking smarts. It can count your steps, record your workouts, and monitor your sleep. Plus, there’s a blood oxygen sensor, the watch is water-resistant up to 50m, and the battery will last several weeks between charges.

As we found in our Withings ScanWatch review, the design is impressive, but it also obscures some of the remarkable tech inside. Alongside the fitness-tracking sensors, the metallic crown doubles as a blood oxygen monitor and ECG for tracking your heart health, making it a great alternative to the Fitbit Charge 6.

But, despite all these benefits, the Withings ScanWatch isn’t a fully-featured smartwatch, so if you’re aiming to buy a device with on-board music storage, contactless payments, and built-in GPS, you’d be better off with an Apple Watch or the first-generation Google Pixel Watch, which is currently 43% less at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

However, if you’re looking for a tracker to monitor the essentials and keep tabs on your heart health, the ScanWatch is a fantastic option. The Withings app also makes it easy to share data with your doctor or healthcare professional, like the whole ECG scan if it shows signs of an irregular heart rhythm.

If this isn't the smart watch for you, or the price is too high, there are still plenty of discounts and Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals around if you want to pick up a new wearable with the latest features or make a head start on your New Year’s resolutions.