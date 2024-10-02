This Garmin smartwatch is now $400 off matching last year's Black Friday price

In need of a premium smartwatch or fitness tracker, but not keen on paying the full price? Garmin is now celebrating its 35th birthday, and as is often the case with tech brands and big anniversaries, plenty of great deals are up for grabs — and not necessarily on Garmin's website as you might expect.

For example, the Garmin Epix 2 is now both 44% off at Amazon and 44% off at Garmin, which slashes its RRP by a massive $400. At just $499.99, this top-end model is back down to its Black Friday price. But then if white is not your color, Garmin will leave you empty-handed as it is the only deal it has on this particular model. Amazon, on the other hand, throws in a 38% discount on the Garmin Epix 2 in darker slate steel.

Whichever color you prefer, these deals are not to be missed. The Garmin Epix 2 is one of the best Garmin watches money can buy. It boasts long battery life, exceptional durability and all the top-end features you can think of, from on-watch maps and multi-band GPS to contactless payments.

However, it is not as chunky or heavy on the wrist as some of the other premium models. The Garmin Epix 2 also features one of the best-looking screens we have seen in a fitness tracker. We gave this watch a strong 4/5 star rating in our Garmin Epix 2 review, and we knocked that one star for being too pricey. But with this Amazon deal, this one caveat is no longer the issue.

Image 1 of 4 The Garmin Epix 2 in black as worn during our full review. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

Key features: Up to 16 days of battery life, 32GB internal memory, 1.30-inch AMOLED always-on display, multi-band GNSS navigation, 10 ATM water resistance, Elevate V4 optical heart rate sensor, TopoActive mapping

Product launched: January 2022

Price comparison: Amazon: $499.99 | Target: sold out | Garmin: $499.99 | Walmart: $844.16

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: For the best part of the year, the price of Garmin Epix 2 in white titanium fluctuated between $599.99 and $899.99. Today's deal brings the price down to $499.99 for the first time since last year's Black Friday sale.

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Epix 2 is a top-shelf running watch designed specifically for those who do not want to cut any corners. It combines excellent tracking accuracy and Garmin's signature features with an ultra-durable design and a stunning AMOLED display. As one reviewer said, "If the Fenix 7 lacks the wow factor you are looking for, this is the watch for you." However, the Epix 2 has one major drawback — an eye-watering price tag.

Live Science: ★★★★ | TechRadar ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Cycling Weekly: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Garmin watches

✅ Buy it if: You need a reliable and ultra-durable companion for conquering the great outdoors.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for a simple fitness tracker to keep track of your gym sessions.