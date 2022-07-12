Save up to $300 on the latest Dell XPS 15 laptop in Prime Day sales

With so many tech offers to wade through, if you're looking for one of the best laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day then it can be a bit overwhelming. That's why we'd like to put the Dell XPS 15 forward as one of the better laptops out there. We've got not one, not two, but three fantastic deals on the Dell XPS laptops for you to consider.

Firstly, you can get the Dell XPS 15 in silver with a 12th gen Intel core i7 and 16 GB memory and 512 GB SSD at Best Buy for only $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) instead of over $2,000! That's a $250 saving.

It's got plenty of power with its impressive 12th Gen Intel Core i7, so no matter what tasks you throw at it, it'll perform. From browsing multiple internet tabs to video editing, it's a dream to use. It's keyboard in particular is lovely to work on and one of the many reasons why we consider it to be one of the best laptops for coding and programming. Plus, it's stunning, robust design looks pretty slick too.

For a more in depth look, read our Dell XP 15 (9510) review (please note that the specs are slightly different).

Save $250 on this perfect blend of power and portability. This exceptional laptop is not only sleek and lightweight, but it also offers great performance with it's 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

Want something with a bit more oompf? Then check out the beautiful Dell XPS 15 with its 3.5K OLED touch-screen and 12th Gen Intel Core i9. It's more powerful in every way, with 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD. And the saving is even bigger, too. Currently, it's on sale for $2,499.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy, which is a $300 saving on it's usual $2,799.99 price tag. Yes, it's still a lot of money, but this is a seriously luxurious laptop.

Get $300 off this premium Dell XPS 15 laptop. It's 15.6-inch screen widens the field of view and it's antireflective finish helps to reduce eyestrain, perfect if you're spending hours coding away.

If your budget doesn't quite stretch that far and you don't mind having a laptop with the Intel 11th Generation Core i7, then this Dell XPS could be the one for you. It might not be as powerful, but it's still a much-loved laptop. Plus, the price is a bit more lovable too, which makes it a better option for students. Although if this one doesn't quite tick all your boxes, then maybe something else on our best laptops for students round-up will.

Save $380 on the stunning Dell XPS. Users highly rate it's display, speed, and design, making it an excellent laptop for those who like to work hard and play hard on a budget.

