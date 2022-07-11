Student laptop deal: Save $200 on MacBook Pro 13-inch and 14-inch at Best Buy

Although it's technically Amazon Prime Day, they're not the only place with some attractive offers. Save big bucks over at Best Buy thanks to their amazing deal on this gorgeous pair of MacBook Pro laptops. These are premium laptops at a very pretty price.

Grab the MacBook Pro 13.3 with the M1 chip, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB SSD from Best Buy for just $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) – that's a $200 saving from it's original $1,299.99 price! Think of all the other awesome stuff you could get for that $200.

With up to 20 hours of battery life and it's 13.3-inch screen, this MacBook Pro is delightfully portable and lightweight. Combine that with it's 8-core CPU and superfast unified memory that make multitasking a breeze and it's the perfect workspace on the go! That's why we ranked it number one in our guide to the best laptops for students.

Save $200 on one of Apple's latest MacBook Pro models. Professionals and students alike will marvel at how quick and smooth this machine operates.

Or if you're after a larger screen size and something with a bit more oompf then you're in luck as you can also save $200 (opens in new tab) on the MacBook Pro 14-inch with the Apple M1 Pro chip – that's a 10% saving!

So, instead of paying $1,999.00, you can pick up the MacBook Pro 14-inch laptop for only $1,799.00. It's more powerful than the 13-inch with its 16 GB Memory and 512 GB SSD specs. It's available in Apple's traditional Space Gray or Silver colors, however with this model you don't get the cool Touch Bar above the keyboard (although some people may prefer this).

Snag yourself a 10% discount on Apple's latest MacBook Pro. This laptop offers top-notch performance, whether you're editing photos, watching copious amounts of Netflix, or constantly coding.

There's no denying that Apple MacBook Pros are style icons. They're also powerful machines that perform exceptionally well, and that's why they've earned a top spot on our best laptops coding and programming round-up. These laptops will be the envy of everyone else and you can rest assured knowing that whatever you throw at them, they'll get the job done. Plus, you can be extra smug knowing that you paid a whole lot less, too.

If you're a Windows user, through and through, then you may prefer the Dell XPS 13 laptop deal instead. As one of the best high-end Windows laptops out there, it's also secured a high place on our best laptops for students guide. Not only does it look good, it's got it where it counts.

