We're seeing stars with this binocular deal: Save 25% on Celestron's solar safe binoculars

The April 8 total eclipse is now in the rearview mirror but with the Sun launching its strongest solar flare of its current cycle in a monster X8.7-class eruption now is the perfect time to get a closer look at our very active star.

You can do it at home too, with a pair of solar safe binoculars, and even better, you can save money with this binocular deal.

The Celestron EclipSmart 12x50 solar safe binoculars are now 25% off, down to just $89.95 on Amazon.

Celestron is known as a trusted brand when it comes to stargazing optics, but if you're new to things and looking for a way to check out the surface of the sun, you may be wondering what the deal is.

We reviewed the Celestron 10x42 variants of this model (awarding them 4.5 out of 5 stars), and our sister site Space.com tested the 12x50 model in the current deal and gave the Celestron EclipSmart 12x50 solar binoculars 4 out of 5 stars in their review.

Thanks to the ISO-certification and Celestron's bespoke solar-safe filter it's completely safe to observe the sun safely without any additional equipment.

Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Binoculars: was $119.95, now $89.05 at Amazon Save 25% on some binoculars that will help you check out the Sun, and much more, safely and with impressive clarity - while also being strong enough for you to share them with the younger members of your family.

Image 1 of 10 The 10x42 model variant of these binoculars were easy to use and provided good solar views. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The 10x42 model variant of these binoculars were easy to use and provided good solar views. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Not to be confused with our recent deal highlighting the 10x42 variant, these 12x50mm binoculars offer a maximum magnification of 12x and have larger objective lenses (50mm) to provide greater light-gathering that can aid clearer views of the sun.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We will concede that they've been considerably cheaper at Amazon during a one-day sales event, but this is still a decent price for solar-safe binoculars. The filters are built-in, too, so there's no danger of forgetting to put them on, while the aluminum body is sturdy enough to be thrown in a bag and still feel lightweight. There's even a lifetime warranty included, as well as lens caps and a carry case.

Key features: Durable, includes accessories in the box, solar safe.

Price history: As mentioned above, these binoculars have dropped as low as $70, albeit very briefly. Amazon has also sold them for just shy of $90 before, but this is still a decent saving.

Price comparison: Walmart has the same pair on sale, but they're still $93.95. There's not a lot in it, but you can save a few extra bucks at Amazon.

Reviews consensus: These solid binoculars have a coating to help you watch solar phenomena with peace of mind, as well as 12x magnification and a carry case included in the box. There's a tripod adapter jack, too, making it easy to affix to your tripod of choice.

Live Science (10x42 version): ★★★★½ Space: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want binoculars for observing anything involving the sun safely, particularly if you have a tripod already.

Don't buy it if: You want something more portable — these will be a little bulkier for som due to their porro prism design.