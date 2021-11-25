Save a cracking 20% on this Jumbo Dino Egg toy with this early Black Friday deal

The whole family can search for dinosaurs this Christmas with this large dinosaur egg toy set deal. The Jumbo Dino Egg is on sale right now at Amazon for $19.99 compared to the usual RRP of $24.99 and has 12 unique toy dinosaurs inside just waiting to be uncovered by budding young paleontologists. That's a savings of 20% and not one to miss this Black Friday.

This gift provides children with a practical activity where they excavate dinosaur toys from the egg with the tools included. The egg contains 12 extinct creatures including the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex, or T-rex. One great thing about this set is that each dinosaur has an accompanying card describing its history and characteristics, so kids can learn more about dinosaurs as they play.

This dino egg toy deal is an Amazon's choice gift for boys this Black Friday, although the listing makes clear that it's suitable for both boys and girls aged 6 months and up. It carries an impressive average Amazon rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, based on over 2,200 reviews.

The egg is over 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) long with 12 colorful toy dinosaurs inside. With a chisel, brush and mallet provided, the listing describes the "Jumbo Dino Egg" as a family learning experience and the perfect gift for young dinosaur fans.

The dinosaurs hidden in the eggs are based on ancient creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago. For example, the iconic T-rex, star of the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" movie franchises. The name of this huge meat-eating dinosaur with small arms translates to "king of the tyrant lizards." It was among the last of the non-avian dinosaurs prior to their extinction about 65 million years ago.

This Black Friday dino egg toy deal is sure to be a hit with any young science enthusiast this Christmas. All in all, the kit includes; 1 dino egg with 12 toy dinosaurs inside, 1 chisel, 1 brush, 1 mallet, an instruction guide, and 12 learning cards. Pick one up now to tick one more gift off your Christmas list!

