Get clean air for under $45 with this Levoit Black Friday air purifier deal

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the perfect opportunity to snap up a discounted air purifier and this year is no different. The Levoit Mini air purifier is now $41.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)— the cheapest it has ever been.

Finding a quality air purifier for under $50 is no easy task. But with its great portability, hi-tech design and low noise levels, the Levoit Mini is a fantastic offer. It's also a great choice if you're traveling, as well as for office use and tight indoor spaces.

Levoit is a household name when it comes to air quality. Its products regularly feature in our round-up of the best air purifiers, consistently scoring points for ease of use, performance, and useful features. But it's not only the Live Science team that can vouch for Levoit. The Levoit Mini air purifier scores a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with close to 7.5k raving testimonials.

No space is too small for this compact air purifier. You can put it on your nightstand, take it to work, or pack it in your suitcase when you go traveling. Measuring only 6.5 × 6.5 × 10.4 in, it is one of the smallest models on the market.

However, this doesn't mean that the Levoit Mini has nothing to offer in terms of performance. Quite the opposite. This appliance is equipped with 360° VortexAir Technology 3.0 and 3-stage filtration to ensure top-notch air purification. At the same time, it will keep its noise levels as low as 25dB, so you don't have to worry about being distracted while it works.

Whether you struggle with allergies, low-quality sleep, congestion or symptoms caused by pet dander, the Levoit Mini is ready to help you create a healthier, cleaner living space. But there are more benefits to this clever machine. This model comes with a built-in aromatherapy feature — just add a few drops of fragrant essential oils to the aroma pad and your space will smell great for hours.

The Levoit Mini is certified as energy-efficient, so it won't put pressure on your energy bills. Considering how much great technology has been packed into this air purifier, its price is an absolute steal. And with this additional 16% Black Friday discount, we can safely say it is one of the best budget-friendly deals we have seen so far.

