Apple’s best ‘pro’ apps are available at a huge discount for students

Whether you’ve picked up an Apple MacBook for the semester ahead, or you’ve already got one, apps are at the heart of what makes them so popular.

Some of the most popular, and powerful apps, are Apple’s own software, although they can be pricey. Thankfully, the tech giant offers a lesser-known bundle of its most powerful creative tools for an impressively low price.

The pack, dubbed the Pro Apps Bundle for Education, costs $199.99 (opens in new tab) but includes over $500 worth of content. This is an ideal package to pair up with a MacBook as we head into the new college year - check out our guide to the best MacBooks for students if you're considering grabbing one for college. And for more deals on school and college equipment, head over to our back to school deals page.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pro Apps Bundle for Education - was $529.98 , now $199.99 at Apple (opens in new tab)

This student-only deal includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and Mainstage for less than half price.

Wondering what’s included? The headline addition is Final Cut Pro, an application that’s worth $299.99 on its own. This powerful video editing suite offers an industry-standard timeline view and plenty of tools for creating a video masterpiece, stitching together your favorite videos for social media, and everything in between.

There are also a pair of companion apps for Final Cut Pro included, namely Motion and Compressor. The former can build titles and transitions, while the latter helps with exporting your created videos.

Logic Pro, itself an app worth $199.99, is also included. A powerful DAW (digital audio workstation), it’s just as comfortable recording a podcast or multi-tracking a band or orchestra. You’ll also find a huge library of sounds included, too, which can be downloaded within the app.

Also included is Mainstage, which lets Logic Pro users take to the stage by switching between instruments, and works with hardware controllers, too.

If you’re working in audio or video in the coming term, this bundle is a great place to start. Both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are used across the film and music industries respectively, and are used for content creation by YouTube stars and podcasters, too.