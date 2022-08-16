Back to school deals: Student laptops, software, printers, science kits & more

Whether you're in school or heading off to college, the new education year is approaching, meaning it’s time to find the best back to school deals.

Whether you’re looking for a laptop for creative work, a tablet for notes in lectures, a backpack to carry it all around in, or are just looking for a treat for yourself, there are loads of deals available at all the major retailers.

Don’t worry, you won’t need to search them yourself though, as we’re rounded up our favorite back to school deals here, from laptop and tablet deals from Apple, Microsoft, HP, & Dell alongside other great savings on printers, software, headphones and more.

It’s worth remembering though, that many of the biggest tech brands (including Apple, Dell, and Microsoft) offer their own student discount programs for those in education, or working in education. That means that there may be cheaper options available just by logging in with your student or employee credentials – something to consider.

Student laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: Was $999 now $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Apple’s latest MacBook Air with the M2 chip is out, but the M1 version has gotten a little easier on the wallet as a result. You can get the M1 MacBook Air, Apple’s most portable laptop, for under $900 – making it Apple’s cheapest laptop available today.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: Was $429.99 now $352.79 at Dell (opens in new tab) Dell’s 15.6-inch laptop offers a super fast M.2 SSD with 128GB of space, a full-size keyboard, and Windows 11 for an impressive price. It even has USB-A, a rarity these days, alongside an SD card reader and an HDMI port for presentations.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook: Was $199.99 now $98.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save $101 - Looking for an affordable laptop? How about a HP Chromebook for less than $100? Chromebooks are cloud-based, meaning there’s only 32GB of onboard storage, but if you’re using Google Docs, Drive, Photos, and Meet, then you’ll struggle to find something comparable at this price.

Student tablet deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air M1: Was $599 now $549 at Apple (Education discount) (opens in new tab) Apple’s iPad Air is now closer to the iPad Pro in terms of functionality, offering the same M1 chip found in Apple’s laptops, too. While $50 isn’t a huge discount, Apple is also offering up to $150 in a gift card when purchased – meaning you could treat yourself to some AirPods or any number of apps.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: Was $929.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $330 - Can’t decide between a laptop and a tablet? Have both with this Surface Pro 7+, which offers more than 12-inches of screen at QHD resolution, Windows 11, and 128GB of storage that can be expanded with an SD card. You can save over $300, too.

Student software deals

(opens in new tab) Adobe Creative Cloud: Was $54.99 per month , now $19.99 per month (opens in new tab) Adobe Creative Cloud, the company’s umbrella term for a wealth of professional-grade applications, is discounted by 60% for students. That means for just under 20 dollars a month, you can get access to Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Acrobat Pro, Illustrator, Audition, and plenty more.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft 365 Personal: Was $5.99 per month , now $2.50 per month (opens in new tab) Microsoft 365 incorporates all of the tech giant’s best productivity software, meaning it includes email through Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and plenty more. While the basic student option is free, the ‘A3’ membership allows for installation on multiple devices and lets users use Publisher or Access on PC, too.

Printer deals

(opens in new tab) Canon PIXMA TS702a: Was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While many of us work digitally, there’s something to be said for printing our a hard copy of your work - especially if that’s how it needs to be submitted. With that in mind, this Canon PIXMA printer offers wireless printing on two sides of a page, while also supporting printing straight from your phone or tablet.

(opens in new tab) Canon PIXMA TS6420a: Was $159.99 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you’re looking for an easy-to-use printer, this Canon PIXMA has a clear, easy to read OLED display and works well with normal paper and photo paper. It’s also impressively compact, and works wirelessly, too.

Student gadget deals

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini: Was $49.00 now $29.98 at Walmart (opens in new tab) What’s student accommodation without some music? If you’re looking to get the party started, the Google Nest Mini smart speaker is less than $30 at Walmart (black version only).

(opens in new tab) Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 3: Was $199.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you’re looking for a pair of powerful headphones, look no further than the Solo 3s from Beats. Not only do they offer 40 hours of battery with quick charging, but they’re comfortable and offer spatial audio support. They’re also $50 off at Best Buy, and come with up to 6 months of Apple Music and Apple News+, as well as 3 months of Apple TV+

Science kits & microscopes

(opens in new tab) Earth’scode Science Kit: Was $39.99 now $25.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Whether it’s creating a homemade volcano or growing crystals, this science kit from Amazon is available at 35% off and is both educational and fun.