Lifespan Workplace Treadmill TR5000-DT7+ review

The Lifespan Workplace Treadmill TR5000-DT7+ Treadmill offers a smooth, sturdy performance, a sleeker new control console and the option to buy it as a bundle with a mechanical standing desk. It has a high price point and doesn’t reinvent the wheel when it comes to under desk treadmills, but represents a solid stepper able to help you up your daily activity levels.

The Lifespan Workplace Treadmill TR5000-DT7+ Treadmill is the brand’s top-of-the-range workplace machine. And, while at first glance it may not be too much of an upgrade from the more affordable TR1200, there are several subtle yet noticeable differences to be felt when testing the two models side by side.

For example, the cheaper feeling plastic side rails of the TR1200 have been substituted for more hardy aluminum, the 2chp (continuous horsepower) motor has been leveled up to a more powerful 3chp one, and the outdated control console has been given a much-needed redesign.

Key specs Size: 63” (L) x 28.5” (W) x 7” (H) Tread belt size: 20” (W) x 50” (L) Weight: 119lbs Max user weight: 181kg Display: 3” LCD screen on console Max incline: - Max decline: - Top speed: 6.4kph Warranty: Lifetime for frame, three years for the motor and two years for the parts. Workouts and other features: None

We found that only the console update made a considerable difference to the overall performance. And, considering the £600/$600 price hike between the two machines, investing in the premiere model may not be worth the money – particularly when you can upgrade the TR1200 to include the newer console for just £100/$100. In fact, plenty of the best treadmills (opens in new tab) we've tested are cheaper than this particular bundle.

However, the TR5000-DT7+ still offers the sturdy, stable performance associated with Lifespan under desk treadmills. The base doesn’t wobble at the top speed of 6.4kph, the 51cm wide belt is large enough to walk on without worrying about stepping on to the side rails and wheels on the front of the base make it easy to move around and store when not in use.

So, if it’s premium performance you’re after, this could be the best under desk treadmill to choose.

Set-up and usability: 4.5/5 stars

Setting up the Lifespan TR5000-DT7+ takes mere minutes. The slim base is delivered pre-assembled, so all that’s left for you to do is plug in the power cord and attach the control console via a DVI cable.

If you opt for the £2,499/ $2,999 bundle with the Lifespan Electronic Desk (the package we tested) then the assembly of the desk takes about 45 minutes. However, the components are labeled clearly and the instructions are easy enough to follow.

We also liked that you can also attach the safety pin (which you clip to your clothes, so if you walk away from or fall off the machine it will be brought to an emergency stop) from the console to the underside of the desk using double-sided tape and a series of hooks, giving the set-up a neater finish.

However, be warned that this is a heavy machine, so you'll need to have a friend or two around to move it into your home.

(Image credit: Future)

Design and display: 3.5/5 stars

The Lifespan TR5000-DT7+ treadmill comes with an updated console that features a 3” LCD display. It also has the ability to control the height of the Lifespan Electronic Desk, as well as the treadmill’s speed.

The console redesign is a drastic improvement too, with the sleeker black design slipping seamlessly into our tech-filled desktop set-up.

The screen is bright enough to be seen clearly at all angles, even under the glare of office lighting, though ours appeared to have been damaged in delivery, displaying colorful lines on the right hand side.

Despite the update, it still only provides basic information; distance covered, speed, estimated calorie burn, steps taken and time elapsed. It does, however, provide a summary of your activity once you hit the pause button – something that was missing from its predecessor.

When it comes to the actual treadmill base, the Lifespan TR5000-DT7+ has a slim, compact profile (63” long by 28” wide by 7” high) that will easily fit under most standing desks. The black and gray finish is sleek without being too loud, so will fit nicely into an office or home workspace.

The side rails are made of aluminum, unlike the plastic featured on the cheaper TR1200 model. This gives the treadmill a slightly more robust feel, though the overall look is very similar to its more affordable counterpart.

(Image credit: Future)

Features: 3/5 star rating

The Lifespan TR5000-DT7+ performs its duties as a walking treadmill well, offering a smooth performance and a cushioned walking surface. However, don’t expect many mod cons.

As already described, the control panel provides real-time feedback on your distance covered, speed, estimated calorie burn, steps taken and time elapsed, as well as a post-session summary if you hold the pause button at the end of your walk.

The console can control both the treadmill and the Lifespan Electronic Desk simultaneously, if you buy the two together, and we appreciated not needing to crowd out our workspace with two controllers.

There are also hooks on either side of the front of the treadmill that slide into place over the desk’s feet, making sure the two remain in an optimal position – a helpful touch.

The treadmill has a 3chp motor and a belt with six shock absorbers underneath, offering a comfortable and cushioned walking surface with a maximum speed of 6.4kph.

However, the lack of any remote control options, preset programs, quick speed controls and app connectivity (many of which feature on the cheaper Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill (opens in new tab)) may disappoint tech-heads.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance: 4.5/5 stars

Lifespan is one of the oldest heads in the under desk treadmill game, and the brand proved its expertise in the field with the impressive performance of the TR5000-DT7+.

It offered one of the most comfortable and stable walking platforms we’ve tried, with no wobbling at any speed. We liked the size of the (20” by 50”) belt too, allowing even taller (6ft 2”) users to stride unrestricted without worrying about catching their feet on the treadmill’s side rails or front bumpers.

The six shock absorbers underneath the belt offered some suspension, making our walking experience slightly more cushioned and comfortable - helpful for those looking to spend prolonged periods on the machine - and the 3chp motor works efficiently to deliver a quiet, judder-free performance.

However, while it works fantastically as an under desk treadmill, allowing us to cover kilometer after kilometer while crushing deadlines, don’t expect the Lifespan TR5000-DT7+ to do anything beyond its job description.

You can’t connect to an app for programmed interval sessions and there’s no option to link it to your phone to update your daily health stats. Using it independently from a standing desk is a no-go zone as the control console needs a flat surface to sit on, and a post-work walking workout isn’t an appealing prospect due to the lack of any preset programs on the machine.

In short, if you’re after a workplace walking treadmill to increase your daily activity during office hours, this will fill that role with merit. However, if you want a machine that will keep you on your toes, or one that can help you break a sweat, we recommend looking elsewhere - potentially considering one of our pick of the best treadmills instead.

(Image credit: Future)

Value for money: 2/5 stars

We think this treadmill’s smooth performance is its biggest selling point, but whether that makes it worthy of its considerable price depends on your situation.

If you work from home or are looking to add an under desk treadmill to your office space, chances are you’ll be using this machine multiple hours each day, five days-a-week. As you rack up the minutes, kilometers and calories burned, investing £2,499/ $2,549 in a treadmill that offers a cushioned walking surface for smooth striding becomes more worthwhile.

However, if you’re intrigued by the concept and eager to try an under desk treadmill, there are many good quality and more affordable places to start. Not to mention, some of the cheaper options on our roundup of the best under desk treadmills offer features the Lifespan machine doesn’t, such as Bluetooth and app connectivity.

(Image credit: Future)

Verdict

The Lifespan TR5000-DT7+ is an accomplished under desk treadmill offering a smooth, quiet and comfortable walking platform that allows you to cover kilometers and crush calories as you work.

An absence of bells and whistles such as app connectivity, preset programs and a remote control, twinned with its considerable (£1,799) cost, may put many people off. But, if you know you’re going to be using it on a daily basis, investing in this top-of-the-range model could be worth your while.

Alternatives

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

The most likely deterrent to prospective buyers of the Lifespan TR5000-DT7+ is the cost. If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, the Lifespan TR1200B is a more modestly priced option from the brand that still offers its signature smooth performance.

Or, if you’re looking to truly snap up a bargain, we recommend trying the great value Mobvoi home treadmill (opens in new tab), pictured above.

How we tested this product

We tested all treadmills in our testing center and scored them from 1-5 across the following criteria:

Set up and usability

Design and display

Features

Performance

Value for money

For all models, we tested the minimum and maximum speed controls and capability of the incline and decline. We completed a long recovery run on the machines as well as a shorter sprinting session.

Where applicable, we also tested two different workout classes alongside any available metric tracking, and the apps and memberships that support them.