The Best 'Star Wars Day' Deals

Star Wars Day is, of course, a celebration of everything Star Wars-related with special screenings, costume parties, and deals related to the movie franchise. Multiple retailers discount their "Star Wars" merchandise on this day with sales on everything from copies of the original movies to "Star Wars" tiki mugs. [The Best "Star Wars" Gifts in the Universe]

To help you find the best deals, we're rounding up the best "Star Wars" bargains we can find on the Internet below and updating them throughout the day. So keep checking back as we add more new deals.

Amazon

Amazon has a variety of "Star Wars" gadgets, movies, and collectibles on sale. A few noteworthy items include:

Lego

Lego's "Star Wars" line of toys are among the most popular and to celebrate May 4, Lego is giving everyone a free Darth Vader Pod when you spend $60 or more at Lego.com or at Lego stores. Spend $75 or more, and you'll get a free Mini BB-8. Other "Star Wars" Lego merchandise will be on sale through May 6.

ThinkGeek

From Star Wars tiki mugs to a "frozen" Han Solo Fridge, ThinkGeek has over 800 "Star Wars" products on sale, many of which are up to 80 percent off their normal retail price. Prices start at $1.99 for a Star Wars baby's-first-year calendar.

Pottery Barn Kids

Deck out your child's bedroom — or your own — with Star Wars sheet sets, pillows, and quilts during Pottery Barn Kids' "Star Wars" sale. The sale also includes discounts on a wide range of Star Wars backpacks, lunch bags, and luggage.

Build-A-Bear

Create your beary own version of Chewie at Build-A-Bear Workshop, a DIY retailer that lets you customize teddy bears and other stuffed animals. The store's Chewbacca Gift Set is on sale for just $20 (over 50 percent off).

GAP

Wear your Star Wars gear with pride thanks to the GAP's Star Wars sale, which takes up to 50 percent off select Star Wars tees, onesies, shorts, polos, and shoes.

Best Buy

Forget Netflix and chill. Best Buy has the original "Star Wars" movies on sale, so you can relive each story from the comfort of your home. Other discounted items include Funko Star Wars figures, iHome Star Wars Headphones, and Hasbro toys.