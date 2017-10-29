Research
The expedition aims to study how climate change has affected the rare ecosystems on the seafloor beneath the floating ice shelf, the largest and southernmost in the world. [Read more about the expedition]
For posterity
This will be the first time that an entire scientific field expedition has been documented in 360-degree video.
Their digital equipment also includes 32 digital cameras, three drones, a remote-controlled drone submarine – and hundreds of batteries to keep them all running.
Food for all
Weather restrictions
The had planned to set out early this week, but several days of bad weather and low visibility kept them at the base until the weather cleared.
Temporary home
After a four week stay diving and taking samples at New Harbour, the expedition will move to a second site, near Cape Evans on Ross Island, about 30 km (18 miles) from Scott Base.
Icy transportation
Cutting deep
The depth of the ice at the sites chosen for the diving work is typically three meters (9 feet) thick, and deep access holes for the divers must be melted through to the unfrozen water beneath by hole-melting equipment.
A bit of history
History maintained
The hut contains many artifacts of the original expedition, including extensive supplies of canned food.
Dive time
Both of the field sites are well known to scientists, who have been tracking changes to the seafloor ecosystems of the Ross Ice Shelf for more than 15 years.