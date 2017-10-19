9 New Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy

Introduction

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, but it doesn't have to be.



There are many well-known ways to keep your heart healthy, including being physically active and quitting smoking. Maintaining a healthy weight and controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels are three more keys to keeping your ticker in great shape.



But researchers are continually looking for additional ways to help people cut back on their risk factors for heart disease and keep their hearts healthy. Here are nine things to know about heart health, gleaned from the latest research.