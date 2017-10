9 New Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy

Yo-yo dieting can be hazardous to women's waistlines, but it may also be hard on their hearts, especially after they go through menopause, a study from 2016 reveals Researchers found that women ages 55 and older who had a "normal" body mass index (BMI) weight, but had weight fluctuations of more than 10 lbs. (4.5 kilograms) over the course of a decade, may have an increased risk of developing heart problems, compared with women who had smaller weight swings during the same period. (A "normal" BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9.)Surprisingly, weight fluctuations did not pose the same dangers to the hearts of women who were overweight or obese, according to the analysis.The researchers suggest that maintaining a stable, healthy weight is better for women's hearts than having a fluctuating normal weight caused by yo-yo dieting . It's not clear whether losing weight and then regaining it might have similar effects on younger women or men's hearts.