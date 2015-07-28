One Fish, Two Fish, But is It True Fish? (Video)

Patrick Mustain, Oceana communications manager and regular contributor to Scientific American Food Matters contributed this article to Live Science's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.

One name, for one fish — from bait to plate. This month, Oceana has urged the Obama Administration to require species-specific names for all seafood sold in the United States, in addition to full chain traceability—Meaning a fish is tracked from the moment it leaves the water to its final sale to the consumer. The latest analysis from Oceana follows a series of reports that have highlighted rampant seafood fraud and mislabeling across the country, occurring largely because of a lack of effective traceability.

And, fraud and mislabeling aren't the only issues. The fight to end overfishing, slave labor, habitat destruction and fish-consumption health concerns would all benefit from catch documentation, full chain traceability and more information available to consumers. A key piece of effective traceability is identification: Watch the video for a quick overview of the issue, and to learn even more, visit Oceana.org/OneNameOneFish.

You can tell the U.S. government that you want One Name for One Fish by signing the Oceana petition.