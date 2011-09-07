Tropical Storm Nate Forms, Joins Katia and Maria

On the tails of Tropical Storm Maria, newborn Tropical Storm Nate has formed in the Bay of Campeche.

Nate is currently 125 miles (200 kilometers) west of Campeche, Mexico, and has maximum winds of 45 mph (75 kph).

The Mexican government has issued a tropical storm warning for parts of the east coast of the country, meaning that tropical storm conditions are expected in the area within 12 hours. [Storm Targets: Where the Hurricanes Hit ]

National Hurricane Center forecasters say that the storm could strengthen in the next two days and could possibly become a hurricane by Friday. It would be the third hurricane of the 2011 season and is the 14th named storm.

The 2011 hurricane season, which lasts until Nov. 30, has been predicted to spawn an above-average 14 to 19 named storms (which include tropical storms and hurricanes), seven to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes. An average Atlantic hurricane season will see 11 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes. August through October are the peak months of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Maria is moving westward across the Atlantic toward the Caribbean, while Hurricane Katia has weakened to a Category 1 storm with winds of 80 mph (130 kph), just above the hurricane threshold.