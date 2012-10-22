Baby Panda Pics: See a Cub Growing Up

Welcome home

(Image credit: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Safari Park.)

This image of the cub's first exam was taken in late August 2012. The 3-minute exam ended with the cub receiving a clean bill of health from San Diego Zoo vets.



It's a boy!

On Sept. 6, 2012, it was determined that the 5-week-old cub was a healthy baby boy. With weight rising, hair growing in and ear canals opening, the furball was doing well.



Taking a peak

(Image credit: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Safari Park.)

At 45 days old, the adorable cub began opening his eyes. This image was taken Sept. 12, 2012 during another exam.



Fur and belly and eyes, Oh My!

(Image credit: San Diego Zoo )

The giant panda cub checked out well at his exam on Sept. 20, 2012. With eyes opening well and belly growing he is hitting all the right marks.



Hello, world

(Image credit: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Safari Park.)

The growing cub's eyes were completely open at his 9-week checkup on Oct. 4, 2012.



Them pearly whites

(Image credit: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Global)

At 10 weeks, the giant panda cub was already cutting teeth. According to San Diego vets, the cutie pie is right on track with his development.



Exploring a wild, new place

(Image credit: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo)

Clumsy but oh-so-adorable, the 11-week-old cub took his first on-camera steps. The exam on Oct. 18, 2012 found the cub to be developing a little spot on his tail and baby teeth cutting through.



Posing for pics

(Image credit: San Diego Zoo )

As of the giant panda cub's 11th exam on Nov. 1, he was able to clear the ground with his belly. And, his legs were beginning to work together, bringing him closer to walking.



Introducing Xiao Liwu!

(Image credit: San Diego Zoo)

On Nov. 13, at 100 days old, the cub was named, according to a Chinese panda-naming tradition. The adorable cub's name means "Little Gift."



Little (growing) Gift

(Image credit: Tammy Spratt, San Diego Zoo)

Just days after receiving his name, Xiao Liwu weighed in at a pudgy 10.3 pounds, a full pound more than at his last exam.



Belly, belly

(Image credit: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo)

On Nov. 29, this 4-month old cutie showed the world his full belly.At his weekly checkup zoo officials found several new teeth and one wiggly cub.



