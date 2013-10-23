Twins! Pictures of Zoo Atlanta's Baby Pandas

Cute Cubs
These adorable panda cubs were born at Zoo Atlanta on July 15.
Twin Panda Cubs
Twin panda cub brothers snuggle up at Zoo Atlanta, and now they have names: Mei Lun (may loon) and Mei Huan (may hwaan).
Cub Checkup
The panda twins get examined at about a month old.
Mom and Baby
The twins were born to panda mom Lun Lun.
Sleepy Bears
Lun Lun snoozes with one of her cubs.
Surprise Birth
The twins were a surprise to Zoo Atlanta's panda keepers. It is difficult to tell if a female panda is pregnant, since they typically don't cooperate with an ultrasound and most undergo a "pseudopregnancy" if they don't conceive.
Giant panda newborn
One of the twin giant panda brothers born at Zoo Atlanta gets examined.
Just born!
The Zoo Atlanta's twin panda cubs looking snuggly on the day of their birth, July 15, 2013.